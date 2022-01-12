Not only illness, COVID also spread mergers and acquisitions – El Financiero

Last year the coronavirus triggered a cascade of mergers Y acquisitions in Mexico, which concluded with 343 operations, an increase of 61.8 percent compared to the 212 transactions in 2020 and 4.3 percent more purchases and sales than those held during 2019, prior to the health emergency, operations encouraged by companies that they sought to simplify their structures or expand their capabilities.

By 2021 the disclosed amount of fusions and acquisitions amounted to $ 15.836 billion, an increase of 16.9 percent over last year with the scourge of the pandemic, although still in value the total number is 23.9 percent below 2019.

“The number of transactions already exceeded 2019, the dynamism in the fusions and acquisitions in Mexico, driven mostly by private equity funds and venture funds, which have excess liquidity in the markets saved since 2020 ″, explained Daniel Guiot, founding partner of the consulting firm specialized in fusions and acquisitions, RIóN.

Of the 343 transactions fusions and acquisitions that was had in the year, 74 correspond to the financial services sector, followed by the manufacturing industry with 73, and technology and telecommunications with 64 percent.

In this way, it stands out that the participation of financial services increased, prior to the pandemic they were only 10 percent of the transactions, this year they were 22 percent.

“All of this has been driven by the digitization of payment methods to stop using cash. There will be a consolidation of Sofipos that have the license that allows them to raise money and that are undoubtedly being acquired by Fintech companies to have this license and offer all banking services to the population, and the same will happen with one or two more banks than they will surely be acquired in the coming months ”, Guiot advanced.

The last operation in the sector was at the beginning of December by the Mexican fintech Kueski, which announced a series C investment round and an additional debt of 202 million dollars.

“Companies dedicated to the creation of technological solutions have become the focus of attention of financial institutions that seek to increase their digital capabilities, in order to achieve their development goals,” Alfredo Cobix, lead partner of fusions and acquisitions of KPMG in Mexico.

(EF)

Investment funds, feed the ‘unicorns’ in Mexico

One of the main drivers of the flow of operations has been the private equity companies that in Mexico participated in 40 percent of last year’s transactions, thus supporting the birth of new unicorn companies almost two years after the start of the pandemic, negotiators expect the pace to remain strong next year.

“Venture Capitals have been reaching a boom in these years, four years ago it was not even 10 percent of the transactions that were made in Mexico, there were very few funds and the trend will continue, that helps a lot to innovation and development in Mexico because there is capital willing to invest in the early stages and we will surely see perhaps another two to three new unicorns next year ”, predicted the founding partner of RIóN.

Unicorn companies are those that achieve a billion dollar valuation. They are characterized by providing some service related to technology, so they are mostly startups. Currently Mexico accumulates six unicorns, the first was Konfío, followed by Kavak, Bitso, Clip, Clara and Incode.

SAT with an eye on operations

In the last three years the Tax Administration Service (SAT) has collected more than 21 thousand 340 million pesos for debts, tax credits or differences in tax interpretation to companies such as Walmart, Femsa, Grupo Modelo, Grupo México, Peñoles, Genomma Lab , and recently Grupo La Comer, to name a few.

Juan Pacheco managing partner of the tax consultancy De la Paz, Costemalle acknowledged that it is possible that several companies have abused the scheme of fusions and acquisitions to defer taxes.

“The abuse is what has given rise to the authority to be much more demanding and achieve a prosecution or to bring these cases to review and achieve a tax collection that, according to the authority, is owed,” he stated.