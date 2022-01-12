Nintendo details the story, gameplay, and more of Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Again we bring a message that has been published recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles in the future catalog of the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Kirby and the Forgotten Land and New Story Details and More.

Apparently Nintendo has offered a new round of details on the story, gameplay and more of this Kirby title next to the trailer we met a few hours ago. You can find them in full right below:

Nintendo’s cute and powerful pink hero Kirby returns in Kirby and the forgotten land in this story, where he will show off new skills in a 3D platformer adventure full of colors, surprises, wild nature and Waddle Dees to give and take! have! It will be available for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles shortly – on March 25, 2022, so players eager to embark on this new adventure won’t have to wait long to enjoy it.

Kirby is a specialist in inhaling air, so he is going to find his dream job when he arrives in an unknown land and discovers that the Waddle Dees are being kidnapped in droves by the pack. To rescue his friends, Kirby sets out on a journey with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world. Users can get a glimpse of the adventure that awaits them in Kirby and the Forgotten Land in the game’s new trailer.

The story of this Kirby

In this sprawling adventure, players can use a wide variety of Kirby’s abilities to fight enemies and travel through these vivid 3D worlds. This place where nature and past civilization have merged includes a series of areas full of platform challenges. As players set out to free the Waddle Dees, who are held captive at the finish point at the end of each level, it doesn’t hurt to explore every corner and rescue as many as they can along the way.

The pack will pose quite a challenge, so along with the iconic copy skills come new additions to Kirby’s repertoire: the Drill and Scout copy skills. The Drill makes it possible for it to dig into the ground and attack enemies from below with a big bang. Enemies will soon be stargazing when Kirby unleashes the Scout copy ability, which allows players to shoot a distant enemy.

Kirby can also share the limelight in this adventure, as a second player can join the journey in the role of Waddle Dee handkerchief. Players can launch a variety of attacks using their spear and can quickly transition to two-player cooperative play * on the same console by sharing a Joy-Con controller.

3D Adventure

Kirby and the Forgotten Land also introduces the City of the Waddle Dees, which is the central focus of the adventure. The city will develop more and more depending on the number of Waddle Dees rescued. Different stores will open and players will be able to enjoy some of their citizens’ favorite games. Kirby can even help out at Waddle Dee’s cafeteria. Players will need to quickly prepare customer orders to keep them satisfied and score high. Sage Waddle Dee can also be found in Waddle Dee City, who will offer helpful advice. If you go online, you will be able to learn details based on the global data of the game’s users, such as the total number of Waddle Dees that have been rescued around the world or the most popular copy skill currently. **

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series and you can download a wallpaper for the occasion from here: kirby.nintendo.es

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released for Nintendo Switch on March 25. In the new trailer available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel you can see characters returning to the saga and new ones, copy skills, new game mechanics and colorful locations.