Nino Pernetti, from the Caffe Abbracci restaurant in Coral Gables, suffers from COVID

Nino Pernetti, owner of Caffe Abbracci, celebrates 30 years in the restaurant business in Coral Gables, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Everyone thought it strange when Nino Pernetti called on the evening of December 31, 2020 to say he was skipping the annual New Years Eve dinner at his iconic Coral Gables restaurant, founded more than 30 years ago, Caffe Abbracci.

He injured his ankle while playing his daily round of tennis, he told friends, family and staff at the restaurant, where athletes, actors and politicians dine anonymously. The doctor, she said, instructed her to keep her leg elevated and rest for a week.

“We should have known,” said his ex-wife Marlén Pernetti. “Nino would not miss Caffe Abbracci on the 31st. He would have appeared with crutches.”

Days later, his eldest daughter, Tatiana Pernetti, fresh from a vacation abroad, received a FaceTime call from her father. I was in the hospital. Come quickly, he said: In 40 minutes they would transfer him to the COVID-19 ward at Mercy Hospital, where visitors were not allowed.

“I went running and spent as much time as I could with him,” he said.

More than a year later, Nino Pernetti has not returned home.

Pernetti remains in a rehab center, where he has quietly endured the ravages of COVID-19 with the discretion he usually reserves for his celebrity diner list. Behind that veil of secrecy, he is fighting for his life.

Pernetti, who celebrated his 78th birthday at the Jackson Memorial in July, lost nearly 50 pounds at one point. He needed a tracheostomy to breathe with his lungs riddled with fibroids and scar tissue caused by the coronavirus. A lung transplant was denied due to ongoing heart problems. And he’s still on assisted breathing, as he re-learns to talk and walk after spending most of the last year in hospital beds.

“Many people still do not take this virus seriously, perhaps because it has not touched them closely,” said Marlén Pernetti. “I would like people to understand that this is living or dying.”

In the past year, the Pernetti have learned what it means to endure the worst of COVID-19; the price for a body and a family. But he also brought out the best in those closest to him, healing decades-old wounds that don’t show up on chest X-rays.

Their progress in the past two months, they say, gives them hope that the smiling figure behind a South Florida institution will soon return home.

“He is such an incredible and strong man to be able to endure all of this,” said Marlén.

The problem, Pernetti now confesses, began with pride.

Pernetti’s GP informed him on the morning of December 31 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. But Pernetti showed no serious symptoms. The doctor suggested that she take a round of antibiotics and wait for the contagion period to pass at her Grove Isle condo.

Nino Pernetti, owner of Caffe Abbracci, pictured with his daughters Tatiana (left) and Katerina, has been in hospital for more than a year, recovering from the ravages of COVID-19. Courtesy Pernetti family

Pernetti handled the news discreetly, just as he would treat a mishap in his dining room, where three US presidents have dined, everyone from LeBron James to Sylvester Stallone, knowing they will not be approached by autograph applicants.

But it got worse. He called an ambulance when he had trouble breathing and the oxygen meter ordered by the doctor showed his levels were dropping dangerously low. His first call was to Tatiana, his medical agent. His other daughter, the youngest, Katerina, is still in high school, and Pernetti’s entire extended family lives in Italy.

Tatiana Pernetti was forced to make the decisions alone for her father. I was 22 years old.

“It was terrifying,” he says, and a year later his voice breaks when he remembers it.

Things only got worse. Pernetti was taken to Jackson Memorial, where after initially improving, nurses found him unconscious after a course of cortisone to help stimulate his lungs. Doctors called Tatiana to approve her father’s intubation.

“I didn’t know anything about intubation or COVID,” Tatiana said, stopping to compose herself.

He called his mother, Marlén Pernetti. It was not an easy call.

The Pernetti’s divorced in 2008, after more than 10 years of marriage, and not amicably, Marlén admitted. The court battles lasted until February 2020, when Nino Pernetti’s lawyers accused Marlén of discrediting him in front of his daughters. Now his daughter was asking him for help to take care of her father.

Marlén had lost her own father at age 20. She has spent most of her life as a medical agent and caregiver for a younger brother with chronic kidney failure. I knew what I had to do. He rushed Tatiana to the hospital, where doctors intubated him and finally performed a tracheostomy.

“He had no one else and is the father of my daughters,” said Marlén. “I did not want my daughters to live with that emptiness.”

Marlén became Nino’s caregiver while Tatiana returned to Notre Dame to finish her last semester of college. He massaged her arms and legs. He spoke to the doctors and nurses on his behalf. I brought him carrot soup and fagioli pasta from Caffe Abbracci. When he ordered pasta Bolognese, she brought some from the restaurant and put it in the blender so he could drink it with a spoon.

Helped the nurses change her gown. Ten years of acrimony fell into the background.

“If they had told me I would be by this man’s bedside after all this …” he said. “The Lord acts in a mysterious way.”

Marlén Pernetti became Nino Pernetti’s primary caregiver, after being divorced for more than 10 years. Courtesy of Pernetti family

Nino got stronger. He went from 114 pounds to 140. He worked with a speech therapist to regain speech. He was determined to stand up. He reminded Marlén that his mother died of typhus when he was 3 years old and that doctors in Italy were so amazed at how he fought the disease that they called him “kid”.

When he was discharged from Jackson and transferred to a rehab facility this summer, the nurses clapped down the hall to the ambulance.

“They taught him the will to live from an early age,” said Marlén.

What Nino missed outside the hospital walls, his family took away. Heartbroken over missing her daughter’s graduation in May, Pernetti’s eyes lit up as Tatiana walked into her room in her Notre Dame gown.

“I put on my cap and gown and walked in and we had our own graduation,” he said.

Tatiana Pernetti organized a fictitious graduation at the hospital for her father, Nino Pernetti. Courtesy of Pernetti family

And when he turned 76, Marlén came to the rehabilitation center with Versailles croquettes, snacks and balloons. He brought the artist who performs at Caffe Abbracci on special occasions to play saxophone and guitar while the nurses sang “Happy Birthday.”

“Nino lives off the energy of seeing people,” said Marlén.

Pernetti draws its strength from them just like his restaurant draws its strength from him. Without him at Abbracci in the last year, there has been a void.

“Little boy lack”Said Loris Curzio, Abbracci’s manager for 31 years, who has known Pernetti for almost four decades. “Nino is the head and heart of this restaurant. Nino’s charisma cannot be substituted ”.

Nino Pernetti, photographed in 2019 on the occasion of Caffe Abbracci’s 30th anniversary, is the reason diners return to the Coral Gables restaurant. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Tatiana, despite starting her law degree in Georgetown last fall, spent the parties at the restaurant, visiting the tables as her father did. From the age of three, she has seen him routinely sit at celebrations throughout the night, “as if you were his brother, sitting at home,” Curzio recalled.

Now that Georgetown has become a distance learning center over the next month, she has made supervising Caffe Abbracci part of her responsibilities.

Meanwhile, lifelong friends and diners who know of Pernetti’s struggle continue to send good wishes and gifts: a rosary that has been blessed by the Pope, books for Nino to read in the hospital, bottles of wine for him to celebrate the day I come home.

“It was a beautiful action during this difficult year that we have had to endure. We are eternally grateful, “said Marlén.

When that day might be, no one knows yet. An infection in November delayed her possible discharge for the holidays. But his family remains hopeful.

He hasn’t gotten so far, they say, to give up now.

“This is part of Nino’s constitution,” said Marlén, “he is a fighter.”