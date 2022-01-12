Nicole Kidman is still prevented from being with her eldest daughter Bella Cruise







Due to the rules of the Church of Scientology, the actress has no contact with Bella …

Bella Cruise, the adopted daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is still an important part of the Church of Scientology, and therefore she cannot have a normal relationship with her mother Nicole, due to the rules of the religion created in 1954 by science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard.

According to In Touch magazine, Kidman and Bella’s relationship status isn’t just a family breakdown. Strict church laws ensure that Bella cannot relate to her mother, because defectors from the religion are considered “SP” or “Suppressive People”.

According to the sect’s official website, ‘a Repressing Person (SP) is a person who seeks to repress other people in their neighborhood. An SP will mock or vilify any effort to help someone and, in particular, will violently stab anything calculated to make human beings more powerful or smarter. “

The website goes on to say: “When someone has been expelled from religion, that person loses both their communion with the Church and with other Scientologists. The condition lasts until they have been restored to good condition. “

Actress Leah Remini is one of the few church dropouts who has revealed abuse by the cult.

In her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini recalls asking Bella if she had seen her mother recently. She replied, “Not if I have a choice. Our mother is a damn SP ”.