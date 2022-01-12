Nicole Kidman: 5 Best Movies to Celebrate the 2022 Golden Globe Winner | Being the Ricardos | Javier Bardem | Aaron Sorkin | Amazon Prime Video | Movies and series

The talented and multifaceted Nicole Kidman is the recent 2022 Golden Globe winner for best actress in a drama. Although this year the 79th edition of the Golden Globe Awards was not televised and did not have a press, we were able to meet the winners of this award through the official pages.

In this note we will discuss the best five films by Nicole Kidman, winner of the Oscar, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, two Primetime Emmys and multiple Golden Globes.

5. Moulin Rouge (2001)

Moulin Rouge is considered one of the best musical films in the history of cinema. It was directed by Baz Luhrmann and starred Nicole Kidman. Plus, he co-stars Ewan McGregor. Both lived a beautiful romantic relationship in the fiction of Moulin Rouge. The film is set in Paris in 1899.

4. The Others (2001)

On this occasion, Nicole Kidman leaves music to immerse herself in a leading role in horror. The Others is a film by Alejandro Amenábar that has a surprising plot twist. The actress plays a mother with two sick children. In solitude and isolation, she begins to experience very strange events in her mansion.

3. Dogville (2003)

Like most of the works by Danish Lars von Trier, this project promises to hook you from start to finish until you shudder. Cruelty predominates in this story. Nicole Kidman plays a woman who runs away from a group of gangsters; however, the small town of Dogville seems worse. There is no doubt that the Hollywood figure can play roles of great weight.

2. Lion (2016)

Despite the fact that Nicole Kidman gives life to a secondary character in Garth Davis’s very emotional Lion, this does not detract from her participation, because in each scene she acts her interpretation is the best. Proof of this was her fourth Oscar nomination for playing the adoptive mother, who lives her son’s (Dev Patel) journey of self-discovery.

1. Being the Ricardos (2021)

Being the Ricardos is a film that could not be missed, as it is with which Nicole Kidman won her recent Golden Globe 2022 for best actress in a drama, thus leaving behind Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart. Being the Ricardos, by Aaron Sorkin, chronicles the experiences of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who were an iconic marriage on the small screen with I love Lucy and in real life.