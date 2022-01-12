Nicole Kidman: 5 Best Movies to Celebrate the 2022 Golden Globe Winner | Being the Ricardos | Javier Bardem | Aaron Sorkin | Amazon Prime Video | Movies and series

The talented and multifaceted Nicole Kidman is the recent 2022 Golden Globe winner for best actress in a drama. Although this year the 79th edition of the Golden Globe Awards was not televised and did not have a press, we were able to meet the winners of this award through the official pages.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker