New York Giants fire head coach Joe Judge

The head coach did not survive a second season at the helm of the New York franchise

EAST RUTHERFORD – The New York Giants they fired the head coach Joe Judge this Tuesday, after two losing seasons at the helm of the team.

The move comes a day after the general manager manager Dave gettleman announced his retirement, after four seasons at the head of the club.

Joe Judge posted a 10-23 record in two seasons leading the Giants. Getty Images

“[El copropietario] Steve [Tisch] and I believe that it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction, “announced the co-owner of the Giants, John marait’s a statement. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the status of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during this conversation that I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate the efforts of Joe on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the start of the season that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were taking when we played our final game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make such a statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will spearhead efforts to hire a new head coach.”

Judgea first-time head coach, went 10-23 in his two seasons. He is the third consecutive head coach to be fired by the Giants in two seasons or less, following Ben mcadoo (13-15) and Pat shurmur (9-23), with the traditional franchise lurking throughout one of its worst streaks in its history.

The Giants they were one of the top spending teams last offseason, and the owners’ expectation was that they would be, at the very least, playoff contenders. But a slow start to the season, 1-5, doomed Judge. New York started at 0-5 under his command last season in 2020, and now they have missed the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons.

Judge40-year-old impressed the Giants during the interview process two years ago. He had spent the previous eight years, mostly as a special teams coordinator, working under the command of Bill belichick with the New england patriots. She was in the University of Alabama with Nick saban before his time in New england. The stamp of approval of Belichick was an important piece to help Judge be hired by some Giants They hoped to shake up the organization.

Now, his term ends abruptly without his being able to see his plan completed. It is surprising that Giants they were willing to move so fast. Mara I had said to fire McAdoo Before his third season as head coach was over, it was a move he regretted. Mara also offered public support to Judge in the campaign, even after the miserable start.

“It is,” he replied. Mara to the New York Post when asked if his faith was still strong in Judge. “Obviously, we’ve had a hard time this year, but he hasn’t lost the locker room, and I’ve seen that happen over the years. I think the players still believe in him. We have to get our injured players back, again.”

Adam Schefter from ESPN reported on December 26 that Giants they planned to bring back Judge for the 2022 campaign. Judge then proceeded to prove inept in back-to-back beating losses on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles (34-10) and Chicago Bears (29-3). The Giants fell again in Week 18, this time at home, to the Washington Football Team (22-7) in a game that will be remembered by New York sending a run down the middle with the quarterback on back-to-back plays from very close to his own goal line in the second period, when they trailed 3-0.

After the defeat of the Giants before the Bears in Week 17, Judge offered a passionate 11-minute response to a question on why fans should have faith that the franchise would get back on track. In it, he gave examples of the culture that has been created, of a locker room that has been fumigated, and of a work ethic and effort that players have displayed on game week and game days. Also, there were versions that former players have called Judge to tell you they miss the Giants and current players – about to become free agents – asking to return.

“It is not a team that punches each other in the laterals. It is not an organization of clowns, or something like that,” he warned Judge. “You talk about the built base. The hardest thing to change in a team, in a club, is the way people think. Do you understand? It’s the hardest thing. You can bring in new players. You can have the whole damn dressing room like You must change the way people think. You must change the way they believe in what you are doing. And they must trust the process. And it is said much easier than it is done, when they look at you now and you There’s one game left, and the most you can win is five this season. “

The Giants they were among the league leaders in games lost due to injury this season. All of his key offensive players – the quarterback Daniel jonesrunner Saquon barkleyleft tackle Andrew Thomasand receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard Y Kadarius toney– at least two matches were lost.