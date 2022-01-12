New sanction to Independiente for debt with America

America has a pending issue that for a few years it has not been able to resolve. And it is that since they sold to Cecilio Dominguez to Argentine soccer, they have not been able to collect the total of the transfer to Independiente de Avellaneda, the team maintains a debt that cannot be seen where it can settle.

Previously, the Eagles and the Red they had concluded an agreement for a payment plan that would allow Argentines to be able to cover their debt in installments. The amount to be paid was 6 million 583 thousand dollars, of which Independent initially paid 1 million 570 thousand dollars during May, but for July, when a payment of 1 million 671 thousand dollars was expected for last July, it did not arrive; in addition to that for this present month of January and next July, they had to pay two other installments for the same amount.

Given the lack of payment, in Coapa they went to FIFA to denounce the fact and the highest body of world football, after evaluating the case, ruled in favor of the blue cream. The sanction imposed on Independiente was for a sum of 5 million 500 thousand dollars to be paid to the Millonets to settle next February.

In case the debt is not paid, the Argentine team will be disabled to hire players in the next transfer market, a situation that is not new for them since their numerous debts have led them to be constantly sanctioned in that sense, so it is not clear where they can resolve these issues as soon as possible.

It is worth mentioning that previously, the Red offered America players to clean up the debt, but in the Nest They stood firm by letting them know that they require payment without footballers involved, so they hope that this time this issue can be resolved once and for all, otherwise, they will exert more pressure to be able to end it.