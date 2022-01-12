New Renault Kwid makes its way into Latin America: premiere January 20

With the first official image of the Renault Kwid 2022, the brand confirms the launch of this car in the region, produced in Brazil.

Perhaps pressured by the large number of leaks that appeared over the weekend, Renault decided to release the first official photograph of the renewed Kwid for Latin America. As it is, there are no longer secrets: the news is clear you will have this successful city car, especially when it comes to its exterior design.

With this image, the brand reveals its new face. However, he still does not speak of other important changes that have been unofficially talked about in the specialized press, such as the incorporation of the stability and traction controls to the standard equipment, and a more powerful 80 hp motor.

In its official statement, Renault says that the Kwid “reaches its 2022 lineup while maintaining features such as SUV design, the largest trunk in its category, low fuel consumption and four standard airbags, and with evolutions in design and technology. Produced at the Ayrton Senna Complex, in Sao José dos Pinhais, will be released on January 20“.

New Renault Kwid: what is known so far

In anticipation of the date in question, there are several things that are clear about the new Renault Kwid. One of them is the front with lights on two levels, which as is known, may be Full LED in the most equipped versions.

There will also be new body colors, new two-tone diamond wheels, newly designed bumpers and LED taillights. Small details, but that will seek to make a difference in this car that this year celebrates five years in the showcases of the region, and three years in Colombia.

Inside, the news will have to do with the digital board as standard for the entire range, and the multimedia center Easy link with a bigger screen than in the current model. Apparently, the Outsider version would lose its orange accents on seats and dash.

In the past week the first images were known of this updated Renault Kwid for Latin America. First, it appeared in spy photos captured in Brazil of vehicles already in operation at dealerships, truck-mounted “babysitter”. And then, in multiple leaks through various media in the neighboring country.

Less than 10 days

The French manufacturer confirmed the debut of the new Latin American Renault Kwid for this thursday, january 20. We believe that your arrival in Colombia it should not be long, less considering that it is one of the best-selling and most popular vehicles on the national market.

