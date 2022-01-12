New profile picture and other changes coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the app from instant messaging most used among people around the world. Currently, about 5 billion users use this app, according to the Google Play Store download log. The popularity of WhatsApp It is due in part to the constant refinement of its functions, since from time to time the developers of this tool launch updates with various novelties and will soon bring new ways to show and visualize your profile picture.

Today in TechBit we tell you everything you need to know about the new WhatsApp update with all its changes that promise to ensure that the millions of users of this instant messaging app do not stop being communicated at any time.

The option to display your profile photo on WhatsApp

The next update of WhatsApp will change the way you view the profile picture that shows each of your contacts.

The developers announced that profile pictures will now be presented as thumbnails in each notification of new messages that arrive on your smartphone. In other words, you will not only see the contact name, but also their photograph.

The portal specialized in the messaging platform, wabetainfo, was the one that anticipated the arrival of this option. However, he also warned that users can expect inconsistencies when updating the profile picture In some notifications, this is because the functionality is still under development, even for now only those who have access to the beta version of the app can see the new format.



(Photo: Pixabay)

Although this change responds to the new system of WhatsApp, is not yet available, in fact, the company reported that it continues to work on refining this function before it is officially released so that it is fully polished before many users can enjoy it.

WhatsApp news for users

In addition to the news for the profile photo, the app instant messaging will add other functions that promise to be well received by users, including the following:



(Photo: Pixabay)

1. Close session. Thanks to multi-device mode it will be possible to disconnect from one device and stay connected on another. According to what has been disclosed, you will be able to have your account on up to 4 computers and you will no longer depend on your cell phone connection.

two. Reels on WhatsApp. For fans of Instagram, the option will come to clone the short videos of that social network so that now you can show them off in your statuses of WhatsApp.

3. Delete messages without time limit. One of the most anticipated options by users, it will now be possible to delete messages without a time limit, because before this function was only available for 68 minutes.

These are just some of the news that WhatsApp will bring users, which continues to position this app as one of the most popular among users of Internet.

Also read: They spend more than 300 thousand pesos in bars; bill payment goes viral

Receive every Friday Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https: //www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta