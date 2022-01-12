Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” is a lesson in the climate message

Bloomberg – Director Adam McKay’s climate satire “Don’t Look Up” isn’t exactly subtle. The hairstyles are great, the parody obvious, the targets are as plentiful as the star-studded cast competing for space and the planet is about to explode.

The entire company is a monument to anger and frustration, which may explain why environmental scientists have raved about the film more than film critics. Whether it’s the wrongdoings of the leads or the filmmaker, it also offers a valuable lesson in the all-too-real challenges of spreading the word about the need for urgent global action against climate change.

The story of this dark comedy from Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is quite simple: a doctoral student (Jennifer Lawrence) and a shy astronomy professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) have discovered a giant comet that will hit Earth in just over six months. All will die. However, they cannot convince anyone, least of all the populist and chain-smoking American president, played by Meryl Streep, to take the right action. The media is too distracted and everyone else just wants to make money, once the asteroid is found to contain rare earths and minerals.

The movie does some important things well. It captures the difficulty of expressing a message so overwhelming to our limited imagination that very often it does not provoke action, but rather indifference or despair, just as it does on screen. The exasperation so palpable throughout the film is a daily reality for those working on climate policy. People really only listen to what they want to hear, like when the Streep president clings to the news that the comet’s certainty is just below 100% – “call it 70% and let’s move on” – ignoring the scientists sitting opposite. to her. The film portrays the siren song of unproven “win-win” technology and the toxicity of both sides. As in real life, the struggle between researchers and political and economic interests is asymmetric.

There is also a lot to criticize in a movie that spends so much time on outrage. For one thing, the metaphor is too simplistic. Global warming is not a single driverless comet hurtling, unprovoked, toward Earth. The threat of global warming is diffuse and worrying because of its own unpredictability; furthermore, entire industries are speeding it up. The climate disaster is not, in the real world, an equal opportunity killer either.

When it comes to weather messages, the protagonists fall into many traps. At one point, the film suggests that the scientists’ failure on a hilarious talk show is proof of society’s ignorance, but it’s also a matter of understanding the audience and human biases. Nobody stops accepting climate change because they are too concerned, as they are here, about celebrity breakups. We struggle to understand climatic realities that feel distant in time or space, or that are simply impossible to imagine in the context of what we have experienced. Overcoming that cognitive hurdle doesn’t necessarily mean simply following DiCaprio’s scientist’s advice, “not too much math,” but it means making the message relevant, getting it across through a trusted family voice, and framing it in local terms.

We know that making communication local is crucial, and there is ample evidence that trusted messengers, whether they are community leaders or meteorologists connecting extreme weather to global warming, can change their minds, but those who try to get the message across. this movie doesn’t do any of that.

The film also does not grant concessions to the general population, and even to other nations. People respond best to events that they can hope to influence and where solutions are available. When it comes to global warming, that means outlining the problem but then telling your audience that they have a role to play – as consumers, for example, and more importantly, as voters. It is what turns consciousness into action.

“Don’t Look Up” will not convince anyone who was indecisive, especially due to the lack of empathy. With its black-and-white villains, the story treats naysayers and skeptics with condescension, be it the goofy masses distracted by social media, journalists chasing clicks, or Lawrence’s parents in Michigan who say they are “for it. of the works the comet will create ”- but you won’t get sympathy or explanation. Bullying is rarely effective when it comes to changing your mind.

But that wasn’t really the point. There is certainly something ridiculous in the nature of the reaction to global warming. As a result, people are getting involved with the movie and that’s important, as Tom Brookes of the Council on Global Strategic Communications, a network of public relations experts focused on climate, told me. It may affect only those who are already concerned, but as he said, that is now the overwhelming majority of the world’s population and a vast and varied group that needs to be galvanized.

There is much better climate fiction. There is better satire and better comedy, some of them directed by McKay himself. But this movie has gotten millions talking about global warming and is now the most-watched Netflix movie in dozens of countries.

This article was translated by Miriam Salazar