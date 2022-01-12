Netflix to make two Red Notice sequels simultaneously

Red Notice It continues to be talked about after having been released in November last year. According to data from Netflix itself, the film holds the record for the highest number of hours played in the first 28 days that it is available, with more than 364 million hours recorded.

While Red Notice has been very successful in the past, it had a hard time coming to fruition. For example, Universal rejected the director’s idea Rawson Marshall Thurber to realize a trilogy. However, Netflix opted for the delivery of robberies and finally arrived with a good reception from the audience.

Now, according to the Deadline site, Netflix It already plans two sequels that will be filmed simultaneously, which would begin production in 2023 depending on the agreements and agendas that the actors have.

For his part, the director and screenwriter Rawson Marshall Thurber, he would already be writing the script and both Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds will return together with new unknown characters.

The project of Red Notice, was sold as one of the largest in Hollywood in 2018 to Universal already Legendary Entertainment, with Netflix coming in second. However, Universal sidestepped by limiting the film’s budget to 200 million, so it gave up production and Netflix took on the challenge of producing the film with stars like Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

On the other hand, simultaneous productions tend to be more reliable for studios than to be doing sequels, since it reduces more time and costs. An example of this was Peter jackson when he filmed most of the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, when at that time it was considered a very high risk for a new and unknown franchise, but one that brought significant profits.

Recently there is the case of the Marvel films directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Infinity War Y Endgame. The latter, despite its very high cost, became the second highest grossing film in history with $ 2.798 billion raised.