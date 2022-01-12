Netflix satire moves climate message: Clara F. Marques

(Bloomberg) – Director Adam McKay’s environmental satire “Don’t Look Up” isn’t exactly subtle. Characters take over the screen, the parody is obvious, targeted attacks are plentiful, and a large cast of stars compete for space. Oh, and the planet is about to explode.

The whole is a monument to anger and frustration, which explains why the film excites environmental scientists more than film critics. Be it the wrongdoings of the protagonists or the filmmaker, the film also offers a valuable lesson in the challenges – which are very real – of spreading the word about the urgency of global action against climate change.

The story of this sour comedy from Netflix Inc. is simple. A doctoral student (Jennifer Lawrence) and a shy astronomy professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a giant comet that will hit Earth in about six months and kill all signs of life. Yet they fail to convince anyone, least of all the American president – a populist and chain smoker played by Meryl Streep – to take the right steps. The media is distracted and everyone else just wants to make money when the asteroid is found to contain rare earths and minerals.

The movie represents some important things well. It captures the difficulty of expressing a message so overwhelming to our limited imagination that it usually does not provoke action, but rather indifference or despair. The exasperation, palpable throughout the film, is a daily reality for those who work on environmental policy. People really only listen to what they want to hear, like when the President of the United States (Streep) clings to the fact that the certainty that the comet will hit Earth is just less than 100% – “let’s say it’s 70% and move on. ”- and ignores the scientists in front of him. The film portrays the siren song of technology with its unproven “win-win” thinking and the toxicity of false balance. As in real life, the struggle between researchers and political and economic interests is asymmetric.

There is also much to criticize a film that spends so much time on outrage. For one thing, the metaphor is too simple. Global warming is not simply a single comet hurtling toward Earth without human action. The threat of global warming is diffuse and worrying because of its own unpredictability; furthermore, entire industries are speeding it up.

In terms of environmental messages, the protagonists fall into many traps. At one point, the movie suggests that scientists’ out-of-box on a light television show is proof of society’s ignorance — but it’s also a matter of understanding the audience and human biases. No one refuses to accept climate change because they are too concerned about some celebrity break-up, as is the case in the movie. We have a hard time understanding climatic realities that feel distant in time or space, or that are simply impossible to imagine in the context of our experiences. Overcoming that cognitive hurdle does not necessarily mean simply following the advice given to the scientist represented by DiCaprio, “without much math,” but rather making the message relevant and spreading it through a trusted, familiar voice framed in local terms.

We know that local communication is crucial, and there is ample evidence that trusted messengers, whether they are community leaders or meteorologists connecting extreme weather with global warming, can change people’s minds. However, those who try to get the message across in this movie fall short of this.

The film also does not grant action power to the general population, or even to other nations. People respond best when they feel they can influence, and if solutions are available. When it comes to global warming, it means describing the problem but then telling the audience that they have a role to play – as consumers, for example, and, more importantly, as voters. So awareness becomes action.

“Don’t look up” will not convince anyone who is undecided, especially due to the lack of empathy. With its blatant villains, the story treats naysayers and skeptics with disdain, whether they be the masses distracted by social media, click-hungry journalists, or Lawrence’s parents in Michigan who claim to be “in favor of the jobs that will create comet ”, but there is no compassion or explanation. Bullying is rarely effective when the goal is to change the opinions of others.

But that wasn’t really the point. There is certainly something absurd in the nature of the reaction to global warming. As a result, people are becoming interested in the film, and that is important, as Tom Brookes of the Council on Global Strategic Communications, a network of public relations experts focused on the environmental issue, told me. It may only make a dent in those who are already concerned, but as Brookes pointed out, right now it is the overwhelming majority of the world’s population – and a vast and varied group that needs to be galvanized.

There is much better climate fiction. There is better satire and better comedy, some of them directed by McKay himself. But this movie has gotten millions talking about global warming and is now the most watched on Netflix in dozens of countries.

Can Hollywood’s biggest stars be trusted messengers and bridge the gap between awareness and action? That is another question entirely separate.

