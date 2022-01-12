NBA reporter suffers dramatic fall during interview

The journalist Kristina Park suffered a severe fall after stepping on water that was on the court.

Kristina pink, a reporter for the NBA and the NFL, suffered a spectacular fall when she was finishing an interview with a player.

The NBA reporter was interviewing the player Amir coffey, of the Clippers team, when he hit his face hard after stepping on water that moments before the basketball player’s teammates had thrown as part of a joke.

In the video you can clearly see how it falls at the end of the interview he was doing, so immediately both the player and his teammates approached her to pick her up.

The events occurred this Sunday in the center of the field of Crypto.com Arena, after a match between Coffey, who got LA’s 106-93 win over Atlanta, was played.

Despite Pink’s heavy fall, He took advantage of the moment to laugh out loud at the accident he had had.

Moments later, he used his Twitter account to say that he was fine and thanked all his followers for messages of concern.

For everyone asking, I’m ok There was water on the court… Appreciate all the messages. – Kristina Pink (@Kristina_Pink) January 10, 2022

Who is Kristina Pink?

Kristina pink is an African-American reporter born in Florida, United States, graduated from the University of Florida.

Currently, she is 36 years old and is one of the most famous reporters who covers matches of the NBA and NFL.

He has worked in chains like WDBD-TV, the NBC Y Fox Sports; In the world of sports journalism in the United States, she is widely recognized for her interviews and comments on these sports.