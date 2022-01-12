Movie premieres for this 2022

2022 has arrived and this year will bring great news in the seventh art. There are many expectations placed on some premieresas these are real tanks.

This year The Batman will finally arrive at movie theater, a new installment in the Dark Knight franchise, this time played by Robert Pattinson. The release date is March 4.

At the end of May, Tom cruise He will return as Maverick in the sequel to Top Gun. This story will take place more than 30 years after the original movie.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will arrive in mid-December, one of the most anticipated films by fans of the Harry Potter universe.

This year Death on the Nile also premieres, originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, but suspended, like so many others, due to the pandemic. Gal gadot will be Linnet Ridgeway Doyle Y Kenneth branagh He will return as Hercule Poirot.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland star in the adaptation of the popular video game Uncharted, which will also arrive this year. The story will tell how Nathan Drake came to know and befriend Victor Sullivan.

And December will also be the return of one of the most anticipated franchises. After more than a decade, Avatar 2 will continue the story of Pandora and show us Jake Sully living with his new family.