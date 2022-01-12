Monster Hunter Rise sales: It was the most successful Nintendo Switch title in Japan in 2021 – Nintenderos

We bring more details from a new message related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Monster Hunter Rise and its sales.

In this case, we have learned that Monster Hunter Rise was Last year’s best-selling Switch game in Japan. These are estimated sales of 2,350,693 units sold only in Japan from March 26, 2021 to December 26, 2021, as shared by Famitsu. Remember that the title sold 7.5 million copies worldwide from its launch until October 2021.

Famitsu also adds that, in addition to being the best-selling physically, it was also the most downloaded game on the Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop last year.

What do you think? You have our full coverage of the Monster Hunter Rise title at this link.

Monster Hunter Rise Adventure

Go hunting whenever and wherever you want with Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch! Freely explore vast environments inspired by ancient Japan, defeat fierce wild monsters, either solo or cooperatively with friends. Forge powerful weapons and armor with your loot in this incredible action RPG. The sighting of a terrible legendary monster signals the return of a catastrophe that threatens to plunge the Kamura village into chaos. With the help of the village elder and its inhabitants, you must hone your hunting skills. Save this peaceful village from the devastation of monsters. From the chordopter, which allows you to travel through the air and execute devastating attacks while taking control of monsters, to the support offered by new comrades like the Canyne, the game comes loaded with new ways to explore and hunt your prey. A veritable army of colossal beasts, including some new ones like the terrifying Magnamalo. Others known to fans of the series, such as the Tigrex and the Mizutsune, will make things very difficult for the brave hunters who dare with them. Here is a small sample of the titans that you will find out there.

Via.