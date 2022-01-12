Miniso already reaches prepandemic sales level; will launch ‘loyalty’ program

More than eight years after the birth of the Miniso stores in Japan, the store chain assures that after receiving the blows of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected sales in its stores, in the last quarter of 2021 they reached sales levels registered in 2019.

According to Arturo Tishman, commercial vice president of the company for Mexico and Latin America, Miniso will bet in 2022 on MinisoLove, its loyalty, which will combine gifts, dynamics, games and rapprochement with your customers.

“It is a program where we not only want to do a loyalty traditional but add many benefits and achieve a different interaction with all our MinisoLovers; Anyone who wants to use it in a traditional way can do so by buying and generating points that become discounts, but additionally we will have a whole platform within our app where you can interact, play with us, do dynamics such as going to stores and finding codes “, Tishman specified exclusively for Forbes Mexico.

He also highlighted that within MinisoLove there will be two types of coins: one for the loyalty traditional and another for customers who want to exchange their coins or “digital hearts” for special collections, products and other gifts.

Although the manager acknowledged that in recent years they have faced challenges such as the closure of 21 branches in the country and the logistical problems that have impacted the flow of goods in the world, Miniso does not foresee a shortage of goods in 2022.

“It has been a complicated situation but we did not prevent a shortage of merchandise and we did not have it. Yes, the issue of logistics has been complicated, but so far we do not foresee having any problem and we notice that every time we are going to improve, both we, the general market and all the companies that use the transfer of goods ”.

Regarding the Omicron variant, Tishman predicted that it will not have the same economic impact in other variants that have caused the closure of the economy in CDMX and other states. He even anticipated that by 2022 they plan to open five to 10 additional stores.

“We are more optimistic compared to previous variants because far from what happens in other countries that have received the blow before, I think we see that the variant is contagious easier but it is not so serious and in the economic issue we do not foresee a closure of stores taking into account that the waves that have occurred in other countries will probably go down just as fast ”.

After competition such as Hema, Ale Hop and Mumuso landed in the country to conquer the same segment, the Miniso manager assured that the brand has the best position compared to the others.

“We see that all the time our competition sees what we do and I think that is where we have to be; always leading, trying to innovate because we have a much better positioned brand and much greater customer recognition and we have to continue on that path that has put the Miniso brand with great strength in the country ”, he mentioned.

