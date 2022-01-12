Michael B. Jordan gave Denzel Washington a nickname he hilariously didn’t get

Being a film directed by two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Michael B. Jordan. Of course, he had the opportunity to realize that dream when Washington directed him in the love story A diary for Jordan . Filming the drama became an opportunity for Washington and Jordan to turn their mentor-mentee relationship into a true friendship. Being led by Washington led to the without remorse star giving him a nickname. While the nickname was an endearing sentiment, Macbeth’s tragedy Star revealed why she initially didn’t get it.

Of course, Denzel Washington has acted as Michael B. Jordan’s mentor since Black Panther The star began her rise to the Hollywood A list. So working on the romantic drama was an opportunity for them to grow closer. After spending so much time together on set, the Alisters learned quite a bit from each other. The director and his protagonist were asked about IMDb what qualities did they admire in each other:

“Denzel Washington: Your heart. He is a good man. And it is smart.

Michael B Jordan: His wisdom, experience.

But the fun didn’t end there, as the two actors seemed to enjoy their time together on the set of A diary for Jordan. While things were frank for a minute, the conversation took a funny turn when Washington called Jordan for a new term he was given.

«DW: I still have to get used to being called ‘OG’. You kept saying ‘OG’ and I was like ‘who ?!’

MBJ: Original gangster !!

DW: It was out of respect.

Fortunately, there were no hard feelings as the principal and the Creed ii star laughed a little. For MBJ, calling the two-time Oscar winner OG was a sign of affection. Jordan has professed his adoration for the Equalizer star several times. Jordan remembered seizing the opportunity to work with Washington in the movie after opening up on him Roman J. Israel the influence of the star in his career he is already trying to recruit Washington into the MCU . Michael B. Jordan had nothing but respect for Denzel Washington.

The title fits a star of Washington’s caliber. His box office cache has made him one of Hollywood’s favorite stars. Denzel Washington’s acting pedigree and star power became the model for many prominent black men on the rise, including Michael B. Jordan. The standard he set can be seen in the careers of Jordan, Anthony Mackie, John David Washington, and many more.

While the collaboration was rewarding for both stars, Washington ended up competing with himself at the box office as A diary for Jordan Y Macbeth’s tragedy fell on christmas day . Hopefully, Michael Jordan’s Marvel campaign for Denzel Washington will allow them to share the screen sometime before Washington. calls it a day .

A diary for Jordan Y Macbeth’s tragedy are currently in theaters.