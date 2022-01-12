Mexico, exchange rate today: how much is the dollar at this Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the country? | Mexican peso | Exchange rate | Quote | Banamex | SAT | NNDC | MEXICO

The price of dollar in Mexico It was operating almost stable on Tuesday, while investors were keeping an eye on the speech given by the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, and on inflation data from the United States that will be published on Wednesday.

The exchange rate It was trading at 20.3754 Mexican pesos per dollar, down 0.08% from 20.3600 in the Reuters reference price on Monday. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the currency’s performance against a basket of leading currencies, was also relatively stable.

Both the Fed chairman’s speech and the US consumer price data for December would give investors clues about the next steps of the US central bank in relation to interest rates and, in general, about the withdrawal of economic stimuli.

“Markets will be on the lookout for comments from Fed members and Powell’s Senate confirmation hearing as central bank chairman for a second term beginning in February.“Banorte said in a report, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, most of the region’s stock markets posted gains despite the fact that the main Wall Street indices, benchmarks of investors, were trading almost flat.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The vaccination process against COVID-19 for minors between the ages of 5 and 11 will start from the second half of January, as mentioned by the Minsa. Learn all the details in this video.