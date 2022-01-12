Memphis Grizzlies Not Stopping: Defeated Golden State Warriors for 10th Win in a Row | NBA.com Mexico

The one that was the most winning team of the Regular Phase 2021-2022 arrived in Memphis to try to stop the Grizzlies, but not even with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson he succeeded. The Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-108 and thus they reached their tenth consecutive win.

Ja morant dressed as a hero again against Golden State – this time he ended up with 29 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds reaffirming his place as one of the best players in the NBA this season.

But the point guard was not alone, because another Grizzlies point guard was key to winning: Tyus jones, one of the most underrated guards in the NBA, appeared from the bench with 17 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 5-5 on triples including two consecutive at the end of the match that practically ensured the local victory.

It is also to highlight in some Grizzlies without Steven Adams or Dillon Brooks to what he did rookie Ziaire Williams, who had 17 points (new personal record) as a starting forward shooting 3-7 from the perimeter, being safe on a firm footing, while Brandon Clarke gave his as a substitute with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Stephen Curry scored his ninth NBA triple-double (the second of this season), signing a form of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, although its imprecision from the triple (2-9) cost Golden State dearly, which In Klay Thompson’s 20 minutes on the court he had a +/- of +17. The guard looked very good again, this time with 14 points and 3 assists shooting 5-13 from the field, and if he did not have to comply with a minute limit, perhaps the story would have been different in this game.

Draymond Green did not play due to muscle discomfort and gave his place as a starter to Mexican Juan Toscano-Anderson, who only spent seven minutes on the court: 2 rebounds, 3 turnovers and not a shot at the basket.

Memphis remains fourth in the West with a 29-14 record while Golden State is now second at 30-10, a game behind the Phoenix Suns that tonight defeated the Toronto Raptors.

Team 1 C 2 C 3C 4C Total Memphis Grizzlies 28 31 28 29 116 Golden state warriors 24 27 39 18 108

First quarter:

Golden State takes advantage of Klay Thompson’s minutes at the start: an 8-6 lead after the first four minutes with the guard adding through a layup and a mid-range shot.

A triple by rookie Williams passed Memphis and then Morant hit another: 14-0 run by the Grizzlies who now lead 16-8 punishing a series of bad offensive possessions from Golden State.

There are already 13 points and 2 assists in 7 minutes for Morant, who even finished off an alley oop. Golden State is not finding a way to match itself against the athleticism of the Grizzlies point guard, who imposes his rhythm on the game.

The zonal defense allowed Golden State to get into the game: it fell by just 28-24 at the end of a period in which Stephen Curry did not score a shot from the field: he missed all four he tried and his three points came through free throws. The outlook for the Warriors is not bad at all considering their 25% in triples, their 6 turnovers and that Morant scored 15 points.

Second bedroom:

Without Morant on the court, Memphis is effective in the same way: with Tyus Jones driving and 3-pointers, he wins 42-31, getting 14-7 in the first 4 minutes of this period. Jordan Poole is not being effective as the sixth man and Golden State’s second unit is sorry.

Out of 17 points! it is already the advantage of the Grizzlies: their best version is coming out tonight, destroying Golden State in its own game, that of small ball and fast possessions. To top it off, while no Warriors player finishes firing up on offense, Memphis had Jones’s three 3-pointers off the bench and a Morant who already has 18 points and 4 assists. Question of bases. Adams is missing and Jackson was quick to his third foul, but he’s not being a problem.

He is very frustrated in a Curry who has not yet been able to score a triple when there is barely a minute and a half to play in the first half, but at least in the free throws he does not fail: 6-6 there for him and Golden State cuts a little the distance, 59-48.

Klay Thompson had been duller in his second on-court passage, effectively no points, until on the last possession of the second quarter he hit a triple from the corner that put the Warriors in single-digit distance: teams go to changing rooms with the Grizzlies leading 59-51, a difference that seems small because of the dominance that Memphis has had.

Third quarter:

Klay took another triple from the gallery, the ball reached Looney twice in the painted area (to get Williams’ second foul and Jackson’s fourth) and Golden State out of nowhere found a 7-0 run for open the second part. Now they are just one point away from tying the game.

The defensive intensity of the Warriors had not been like this in the first half: now with Gary Payton II in a central role they take the Grizzlies off the court, who conceded 10 points until they could score through an offensive rebound from Brandon Clarke. Golden State’s triples weren’t falling like this either: Wiggins and Curry added theirs to Thompson’s and the partial result for the visitors is 68-61.

At last there is a response from the Grizzlies: first with Bane and then with the players on the bench who return to perform as well as in the first half, especially Jones and Clarke, both with a dozen points. Curry is one rebound and one assist away from getting the triple-double, but Memphis leads the score 79-76.

For the third time, Curry was fouled while attempting a three-point shot, but this time he made not all three free throws but two. Golden State now leads 81-79.

Without Steph and Klay, Golden State this time could do very well to close the third quarter: a 9-3 run between Lee, Poole and Payton II. A quarter is gone in which those led by Steve Kerr unblocked their attack and reaped 39 points to go ahead in the final 12 minutes, winning by 90-87.

Last room:

Jaren Jackson Jr. finally begins to have an impact in the game after having complicated with personal fouls: he gives points in the paint to the locals, who thus go ahead 97-92 with 9 minutes remaining. Attention to the impact that rookie Williams is having, who already made three triples and 15 points: he is the second leading scorer for Memphis after Morant.

Payton, a major player for Golden State today, just hit a triple but also committed his fifth foul. All this when the clutch draws near: six and a half minutes to go and Memphis wins 101-98. Kerr is saving Klay Thompson’s minutes for last.

Tyus Jones just got an offensive rebound and two triples that could be worth the game: it was the 106-100 play and the 109-100 for Memphis three and a half minutes from the end. Will there be enough time for Curry and Thompson’s comeback attempt?

Klay found, through points and assists, how to revive the Golden State attack that now falls just 111-108 with more than a minute to play. Anything can still happen.

Morant attacked the rim twice and defined the game, first with a floater and then with a 2 + 1 over Wiggins. Memphis is going to get its 10th win in a row.

