Medieval horses were smaller than a pony

In movies they always look impressive. Shining steeds. Giants If we focus only on literature or Hollywood history, the medieval horses they were huge animals, capable of raising kings and knights … but historical reality seems to be a little funnier. And small.

A recent study revealed that the horses used in the wars of centuries They were behind young ones a pony.

Archaeologists and historians of the Exeter University, in the south of England, analyzed the remains of more than 2,000 horses prior to the seventeenth century and they were met with a strange curiosity: they were smaller than we expected.

According to scientific calculations, the vast majority of horses —Even those who carried brave soldiers to war— they would have had a average height of 14 hands, which is the equivalent 143 centimeters. That’s basically the size of a pony in the century XXI.

The tallest horse they found in their entire historical review of remains … It was barely 1.52 meters tall!

“It turns out that these horses were not as they have usually been depicted”, commented Professor Alan Outram, from the Department of Archeology at the University of Exeter in an interview with the British media The Guardian.

While we finish understanding that this discovery means that the great knights would have dragged their legs in the middle of medieval wars or that the kings would have been seen as caricatures, scientists still have some outstanding accounts.

Specifically, say yes there are differences between historical horses and the review of 2 thousand equine remains from the fourth to the seventeenth century they are not easily presented.

According to their research presented recently, these horses smaller than a pony They could be charged or military equipment be used to transport soldiers. Perhaps, even, among the remains there farm horses that are historically much taller… but hey, they are investigating that.