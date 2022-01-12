Maya Bay, the beach in Thailand that Leonardo DiCaprio fell in love with, reopens three years later

In autumn, the Thai authorities announced their intention to reopen access to Maya Bay and have kept their word. The beach where Leonardo DiCaprio filmed at the beginning of the century The Beach, receives visitors again after being closed to the public since October 2018. The reason for the closure? The damage caused to its ecosystem by excess tourist activity.

Three years later, the sharks have returned, the coral reefs are growing and the water is clear again

At the time of closing to the public, the image offered by the sandy area was far from the one embodied in the film adaptation of Alex Garland’s novel, in which the American actor played a young backpacker who discovered a legendary beach where tourism still I had not arrived yet. The white sand and turquoise waters of this paradisiacal corner of Phi Phi Leh Island, in the Andaman Sea, in the south-west of the country, were constantly full of foreigners eager to see the place first-hand and immortalize it.

The first tourists have arrived at Maya Bay JORGE SILVA / Reuters

More than three years later, tourism officials have allowed the return of visitors. Speaking to Reuters, they allege that the sharks have returned – especially the blackfin sharks, which choose the shallow waters of Maya Bay to have their young – the coral reefs are growing again, and the water is once again transparent. Without a doubt, very good news for the environment.

Maya Bay is one of the most iconic corners of Thailand ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / Reuters

However, to guarantee their protection, they have limited the number of people who can visit the beach to a maximum of 375 simultaneously and have prohibited swimming. In addition, ships will only be allowed to dock at a pre-designated location at the rear of the bay, in order to avoid further damage to the coral reefs. And is that the beach, full of coconut trees and surrounded by limestone cliffs 100 meters high, is only accessible by sea, on boats that usually depart from nearby ports such as the islands of Phuket or Phi Phi, or from the mainland. from Krabi.

A tourist on the shores of Maya Bay beach after its reopening JORGE SILVA / Reuters

Ko Phi Phi, located between the province of Krabi and the island of Phuket, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Thailand, so the closure of the beach raised strong criticism in a country that has tourism as one of its main sources of wealth. Before the pandemic, it represented about 12% of the country’s economy, with 40 million visitors in 2019, a third of them from China.

A Thai environment officer monitors the presence of tourists after the reopening of Maya Bay JORGE SILVA / Reuters

The Maya Bay problem is not an isolated case in Thailand or Southeast Asia, as it is frequently. Mass tourism has often come at a cost to the environment in Thailand and other parts of Southeast Asia, with beautiful polluted and trash-strewn tropical beaches. Nooks such as Halong Bay, a UNESCO world heritage site and one of Vietnam’s most recognizable tourist icons, have banned the use of plastic bottles and bags to combat environmental degradation.

