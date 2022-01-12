Matt Damon – Martin Cid Magazine
Matt Damon He was born on October 8, 1970 in Cambridge (United States).
Matt Damon is an American actor, screenwriter and producer. He has won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1998 for the film The Indomitable Will Hunting (1997), along with his childhood friend Ben Afflleck.
Some of his most important films have been Interstellar (2014), Invictus (2009) and the movies of Jason bourne, which did three o’clock.
Other Matt Damon movies: Le Mans ’66 (2019)
We especially liked The Talent of Mr Ripley (1999), based on a beloved novel by neustra Patricia highsmith.
By the way, this boy went to Harvard, but he took off to New York because there were better opportunities for his acting skills.
And continuing with the informational disorder, he has starred The Last Duel (2021), the last movie of Ridley scott.
