Matt Damon Influenced Ben Affleck To Leave Batman Role: “I Wasn’t Happy”

Ben Affleck accepted that his friend, actor Matt Damon, had a great influence on him and pushed him to leave the role of Batman behind, after the Justice League film.

Although Affleck argued, when he abandoned the performance of the Dark Knight, reasons of physical and emotional health, now he acknowledged that his friend had a lot to do with the decision.

During an interview that Damon himself did with Affleck, due to the promotion of The Tender Bar, both reflected on the career of the protagonist of Gone Girl.

After recalling some of Affleck’s footsteps in film, the actors touched on the theme of Batman.

“I had a really low Justice League experience, for a lot of different reasons. Without blaming anyone, a lot happened. But really what it was is that I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really bad things happened, horrible things. But, that’s when I thought: I’m not going to do that anymore, ”Affleck explained.

Later, addressing Damon, he said that by commenting, the actor gave him the courage to leave him.

“I actually spoke to you about it and you were a major influence in that decision,” Affleck commented.

“I want to do the things that bring me joy. Then we went and did Last Duel and I had fun every day with this movie. I was not the star, I was not nice. I was a villain. It wasn’t all that I thought it was supposed to be when I started out, and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all just things that came up that I was not pursuing, “he mentioned.

The Last Duel, the new film by director Ridley Scott, will be out this coming October 15. Its cast consists of Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck. 🛡🗡pic.twitter.com/Rp0CB4DGlG – Entucineastas 🎞 (@entucineastas) July 20, 2021

A few days earlier, Jennifer Lopez’s partner said that the difficult production process for the film version of Justice League was key in her decision to change the course of her career and focus on projects that she is truly passionate about.