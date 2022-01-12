Marvel wants Ben Affleck to be Daredevil again in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

A new rumor, from a reputable source, claims that Disney has approached Ben Affleck to reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. This would be possible thanks to the introduction of the multiverse within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, initially in Loki (Disney +) and that hit the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That would mean that the movie would have two variants of the superhero in the movie. The version of Charlie Cox, which we could see in three seasons of the Netflix series and Affleck’s version, which we could see in Daredevil (2003) directed by Mark Steven Johnson (Ghost rider, When in Rome, Jack frost). Ben Affleck repeated in 2005 in Elektra (2005), the spin-off that Johnson also directed, but in the end they eliminated his scenes.

see more For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret but Marvel did indeed reach out to Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent out preliminary contracts to his team but I’m not sure if anything came of it. pic.twitter.com/fK9itKRNsm – BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

The rumor comes from @bigscreenleaks who has a very good reputation with Marvel-related leaks. According to the account, the studio contacted Affleck’s team in late 2021 with the intentions that he would reprise his role as a variant of Matt murdock.

Marvel’s goal would be to repeat the effect caused by the appearance of three Peter Parker / Spider-Man variants, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The complicated relationship between Ben Affleck and Daredevil

Ben affleck has had a very complicated relationship with his character from Daredevil over the years. In 2006, three years after the film was released, he assured that he would never again play a superhero in his life. In 2013 he said in an interview that he was sorry for acting like Matt Murdock.

But years later he took on the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman in the DC Extended Universe, for the first time in the movie. Batman v superman. Repeated in League of Justice -Besides of Snyder cut– and will finally reappear in the movie of Flash.

Still, Ben Affleck has said in an interview with the LA Times that playing the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman never made him happy. Being part of the reason why he decided to retire as director of a solo movie of the superhero.