Marvel wants Ben Affleck to be Daredevil again in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

A new rumor, from a reputable source, claims that Disney has approached Ben Affleck to reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. This would be possible thanks to the introduction of the multiverse within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, initially in Loki (Disney +) and that hit the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That would mean that the movie would have two variants of the superhero in the movie. The version of Charlie Cox, which we could see in three seasons of the Netflix series and Affleck’s version, which we could see in Daredevil (2003) directed by Mark Steven Johnson (Ghost rider, When in Rome, Jack frost). Ben Affleck repeated in 2005 in Elektra (2005), the spin-off that Johnson also directed, but in the end they eliminated his scenes.

The rumor comes from @bigscreenleaks who has a very good reputation with Marvel-related leaks. According to the account, the studio contacted Affleck’s team in late 2021 with the intentions that he would reprise his role as a variant of Matt murdock.

Marvel’s goal would be to repeat the effect caused by the appearance of three Peter Parker / Spider-Man variants, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

