Marvel Studios: Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has already started production on Fantastic Four

Dmonths ago, when some Marvel fans (you know what, “those” fans) heard the name of Jon watts, their blood runs to their heads with courage for being the director of the two previous films of Spider-man. But after seeing the result in No way home, it seems that There isn’t one who’s just not happy that Marvel Studios has him on the job. And Watts knows it, which is why it seems that he has put nitro in his next production: the Fantastic Four.

It was no secret that Watts was at the helm of the project. Since the end of 2020, Kevin “the Boss” Feige had confirmed what could be the main one within Phase 4 of Marvel Studios. Not for nothing, unlike the other phases, this one does have a graphic identity design: a huge 4 that, as it happens, is drawn in blue.

A member of the Fantastic Four could appear in Dr. Strange 2

Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH has already become very well known in recent weeks for being, apparently, an insider inside Marvel Studios (and after No way home, the leakers suddenly gained +10 in credibility). And one of his reports indicated, almost a month ago, that In Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness some members of the Illuminati will appear.

Who are the Illuminati? A super secret group (because they have super heroes, do you understand?) Made up of the smartest heroes on earth: Dr. Strange, Tony Stark, Charles Xavier, T’Challa, Namor, and Reed Richards (Hank Pim was not invited because of his obvious behavior problems in the comics.) This rumor was the trigger that Patrick Stewart or James McAvoy could reprise the role of Professor X.

But now with this report on the inclusion to the MCU of the Fantastic Four from this momentMr. Fantstico is not going to be a wacky member of this movie. Will the Fantastic Four come from another universe, then? How to collide the multiverse from the next installment of Dr. Strange?

Who will play the Fantastic Four in the MCU?

In the same way that I spoke of the Illuminati, MyTimeToShineH has mentioned that the casting of the film has already started and shortly we could have the official announcement of the actors. The fan favorites so far are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, but the truth is that there is no reason (other than rumor) why these two were chosen.

Who would be your preferred casting to play the first Marvel Comics family? Y how do you think these characters fit into the MCU continuity?