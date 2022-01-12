Mark Wahlberg is getting into the tequila game, apparently he has a fun idea to take on The Rock and George Clooney

Famous brands of spirits are getting quite creative in their advertising these days. Mark Wahlberg, action star and one of the protagonists of new from sony Unexplored prequel, you just proved that point again, and you didn’t have to do much. All it took was for him to get into the tequila game and reportedly have a fun idea to take on liquor moguls Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and George Clooney. You know, as one would normally do in such a case.

If you’re a fan of both the actor and the Flecha Azul tequila brand, then TMZThe sources of have good news for you. Apparently, Mr. Wahlberg was so keen to get into the liquor game after touring that label’s distillery that he bought a large stake in the operation. Also, he allegedly got close to his ex pain and gain Y Three Kings co-stars, who respectively created the brands Teramana and Casamigos, and came up with a competitive taste test.

