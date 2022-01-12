Mark Wahlberg is getting into the tequila game, apparently he has a fun idea to take on The Rock and George Clooney

Famous brands of spirits are getting quite creative in their advertising these days. Mark Wahlberg, action star and one of the protagonists of new from sony Unexplored prequel , you just proved that point again, and you didn’t have to do much. All it took was for him to get into the tequila game and reportedly have a fun idea to take on liquor moguls Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and George Clooney. You know, as one would normally do in such a case.

If you’re a fan of both the actor and the Flecha Azul tequila brand, then TMZ The sources of have good news for you. Apparently, Mr. Wahlberg was so keen to get into the liquor game after touring that label’s distillery that he bought a large stake in the operation. Also, he allegedly got close to his ex pain and gain Y Three Kings co-stars, who respectively created the brands Teramana and Casamigos, and came up with a competitive taste test.

That’s right, there is an event that has “pay-per-view show” written on it, especially if you can get an impartial judge in the ring. While I would definitely toss my hat in the ring and volunteer for the honors, it also wouldn’t hurt to recruit gin enthusiast and fellow alcohol entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds as a referee. However, he may already disqualify himself thanks to being Dwayne Johnson’s co-star in Netflix’s dominant streaming hit. Red notice; so that’s something to think about.

None of Mark Wahlberg’s potential competitors are shy about where they stand with respect to his creations. Anytime there is a celebration that requires an adult liquid snack, Mr. Johnson is ready to pop a bottle of Teremana and pose in victory. If there’s a great opportunity to talk rubbish and rubbish in the name of an entertaining battle, it’s with these two fighters.

Meanwhile, George Clooney has the potential to be the dark horse who waits for things more methodically. While he sold his stake in Casamigos, which allowed him to do things like give your friends a good amount of money as a gift , his signature is still very present in those bottles. Then again, all I’d really have to say is that your brand is a Quentin Tarantino’s preferred libation, and Mr. Clooney would probably gain a bit of a head start.

Three competitors, a type of liquor and a showdown that could crown a drink king in his resolution; What more could you ask for with a scenario like this? Probably more comments from The Rock or George Clooney on whether they would say yes, which seems like something we’ll have to look forward to in the future. While this tequila showdown is still just a glimmer in Mark Wahlberg’s eye, you can Look what he looks like when he and Dwayne Johnson are face to face, muscle on muscle.

If you head to Hulu or Paramount +, you can catch their joint venture with Michael Bay , pain and gain, as it is currently broadcast on both platforms. Meanwhile, you can see Mark Wahlberg advising Tom Holland in the world of treasure hunting thanks to Unexplored being scheduled for a February 18 release , only in theaters. As for George Clooney, his last job as a director, The tender bar, can be seen in limited release in theaters or streamed on Amazon Prime Video.