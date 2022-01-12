Mark Wahlberg also enters the tequila business

Actor Mark Wahlberg – starring in films such as Deepwater horizon– will follow in the footsteps of other stars such as George Clooney or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and announced that his latest project is a line of tequila called Flecha Azul, a brand co-founded by Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and businessman Aron Marquez.

Read also: Kendall Jenner will build a library in Jalisco with the proceeds of her 818 tequila

“It’s funny because when they mentioned it to me for the first time, I said: ‘absolutely not’,” said the actor according to a CNN report. “You have all these other people who claim to have gone to Mexico and created tequila and grown agave. They said, ‘this is not what it is, we have two amazing guys who are really young and like-minded.’ I just said that I would love to invest in them. “

The trio partnered during the pandemic and Wahlberg signed a deal last year as the main investor, even visiting the distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, which has been owned and operated by a local family since 1840.

“Excited to share my latest project @flechaazultequila,” Wahlberg posted on his social networks. . Handcrafted in Jalisco, Mexico from 100% farm-grown Blue Weber agave, this tequila is ultra premium and truly honors its Mexican roots. #DrinkAzulArrow #AzulArrowPartner

“When I met the founders Abraham Ancer and Aronh Márquez and tried Flecha Azul, I knew they had something special in their hands,” he added.

Flecha Azul has five types of tequila: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino and Extra Añejo. It is currently sold in California, Texas, Nevada, and Georgia, and plans to launch nationwide later this year.

“I knew you wanted to share your amazing product with the rest of the world. I can’t wait for you to try it. Cheers! ”Wrote Wahlberg, 50, joining Bryan Cranston and Kendall Jenner – in addition to Clooney and The Rock – among many others who have entered the tequila business.

“The space is growing thanks to guys like Dwayne who have created a lot of awareness and enthusiasm [por los destilados]”The actor told CNN. “We plan to be the best because we have the best product. It is the best value proposition for the client ”.