Makeup trends of the 2000s that we will see in 2022

Long before contouring came into our lives, the goal was to achieve a natural and luminous look on the skin. This year, the purpose will be the same: moisturize the skin very well and use a light coverage foundation to make your face look simply healthy. The key is not wanting to hide freckles or blemishes, like you did. Anne Hathaway for the premiere of The Princess Diaries in 2001.

Marked blush

Gigi Hadid on the Versace Spring-Summer 2021 runway.

The color in the cheeks it will come back stronger than ever to give the face vitality, the important thing is to apply a shade that stands out according to your skin tone and blend the product with an upward brush over the entire cheekbone. Think of the peach blush of Jennifer Lopez in the 2002 film Maid in Manhattan. Made by Scott barnes, who remains his makeup artist to this day, the film was a watershed in the career of the American, who had never done makeup for a movie, and went down in big screen history with a winning combination mixing blushes with pink pigments and oranges.

Ultra thin eyebrows

Bella Hadid sporting the slim brow trend. Photo: Instagram @bellahadid.

The last decade was characterized by the desire to have well-populated eyebrows, not for nothing did microblading rise to the top. However, in the 2000s, this was the opposite: they were worn thin and without product, the singer Cristina Aguilera He wore them this way all decade. And yes, this year they are back, although you could think of wearing them naturally without resorting to the clip. eyebrows and bring about permanent change.