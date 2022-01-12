Lyft already recruits staff in Mexico to compete with Uber and DiDi

It is worth mentioning that a differentiator between both platforms is that Lyft has a variety of modalities to travel, such as “Wait and save”, which allows obtaining a lower price when demand is high, but it is not available for all markets and It is not yet known if it will arrive in Mexico, like the “Preferential” trip, where the driver can be notified of certain conditions that are sought during the journey.

In the United States, the platform has struggled with imbalances between supply and demand for drivers. Because of them, the company has invested millions of dollars in getting drivers back, which could be a problem in Mexico as well.

Likewise, it will have to face the competition of other already established applications, among which Uber and DiDi stand out, as well as other options that are becoming increasingly relevant, such as Cabify, Beat and those sponsored by the government for traditional taxi drivers, such as Mi Taxi, in Mexico City.