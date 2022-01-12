Luis Miguel in presumed bankruptcy and could go through serious health problems

Luis Miguel / Mexico Agency

Luis Miguel you could be facing serious financial problems and struggling with your health despite the fact that he once again positioned himself in the public’s taste after the premiere of his bioseries on Netflix.

According to a Mexican publication, a friend of the interpreter rrevealed that Luis Miguel almost had an arm amputated and would be bankrupt again for not taking care of his health and maintaining constant excesses.

According to the source in the middle, the singer has financial problems because he stopped working because of the coronavirus pandemicAs if this were not enough, after taking refuge in luxurious hotels to avoid getting infected, he suffered a severe fall while he was intoxicated.

As a result, the interpreter of “La Inconditional” he would have fractured his left arm, so it was necessary to undergo an operation. However, to fully recover, he had to go to rehabilitation, an action he never performed.

“They did a small intervention and he had to undergo a rehabilitation process, but it was very irresponsible and he did not, he only took analgesics for pain, but he continued as if nothing, with his life of excesses, alcohol and women; He even traveled to Mexico to protect himself, until things got out of control, ”said LuisMi’s friend.

Unfortunately, the artist’s laziness put him at risk of amputation. “By neglecting his health worsened; at the beginning of November his arm was already gangrenous and he was at risk of losing it, “added the source.

Faced with this scenario, Luis Miguel underwent a second operation on his arm and finally agreed to carry out the necessary rehabilitation, but hospital expenses, parties and luxuries such as an exclusive sling, have caused the singer to lose 300 million euros. pesos that he obtained for his series.

The situation, according to the informant, would make Luis Miguel very sad; however, that would not have made him change and he continues to squander his money.

