Lucerito Mijares and Mía Rubín top the list of famous children who inherited their talent

They say that such a stick such a splinter, and it is no exception for many of the children of celebrities. It is natural that they feel influenced by their parents and decide to venture into some field of entertainment, managing to surpass in some cases the success obtained by their parents.

Although the problem always lies in the obstacles they will face before achieving it, since they will always be the object of comparisons and on some occasions their own merits will be severely analyzed before claiming victory.

The dedication and their own talent will also inevitably be the cover letter that opens the doors to the public.

Such is the case of Mine rubin, who at 16 already has a career of his own, in which he has done the same in film, theater, television and is currently seeking to venture into music from the hand of his famous father Erik rubin, who has not hesitated to support it.

And it is that the adolescent has shown signs of having inherited the musical talent of her father, while from her mother Andrea Legarreta has grace and charisma. Although her journey through the world of show business has not been easy, by the comparisons the young woman assured that she decides to leave her own mark.

And what to say Maria Perroni, daughter of the ex-Timbiriche Mariana garza, who from the age of 4 has surprised with his ease for acting, however, her litmus test of “Annie the Musical” where she stole hearts.

“María knows the theater is her second nature and it is part of her being, to enjoy the stage”, Her mother Mariana Garza has commented, who like her daughter started her career at an early age.

Angela Aguilar, singer-songwriter daughter Pepe Aguilar, At 18 she has become a personality of the Mexican regional, achieving at her young age to earn awards such as the Radio Awards, Premios Juventud, among others.

There is no doubt that the granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar has raised the name of the family and will soon embark on her solo tour.

Lucerito mijares She is another daughter of celebrities who has shown her great voice and sensitivity for music and although she has done an ant job, little by little she has gained a loyal audience that follows her on social networks and offers her unconditional support.

And it is that the young woman has not had an easy path, because not only do they compare her and look for the talent that her famous parents possess Lucero and Manuel MijaresBut she has also had to overcome criticism about her weight or lack of enthusiasm for following fashion.

Another that has given a lot to talk about is Eva Luna, daughter of the Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, who has dedicated herself to acting, succeeding in going out in Hollywood where she has alternated with figures such as Reese Witherspoon and Sofía Vergara.

In addition to the fact that this young woman is also dedicated to directing and obviously to music, where she supports her husband, the singer Camilo, with whom she has made a good match, becoming the pride of the Montaners.

Daughters of Marco Antonio Solis They have not had it easy either, since his famous father is a benchmark in the world of music. Alison and Marla Solís they follow in the footsteps in the music of the “Buki mayor” since 2018.

Plutarco Haza Paleta, son of Ludwika Paleta and Plutarco Haza, He has also managed to steal hearts on social networks thanks to his great physical attractiveness and although he has shown talent for music, it will be in 2022 when the time comes to demonstrate the same with his debut in the remake “The rich also cry ”.

Here is a taste of Ángela Aguilar’s work: