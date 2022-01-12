Leonardo DiCaprio shows off his belly on the beach and they say “up the chubby ones.” | Special

Leonardo Dicaprio he shows off his belly on the beach and they say “up the chubby ones”, because the actor from “Titanic” Y “Don’t look up”, He was seen with several extra kilos and without any concern. On this occasion, he was accompanied again by his girlfriend, the model Camila morrone, with whom he has been in a relationship for a long time and is rumored, could formalize his commitment.

This 2022 Leonardo Dicaprio made his big comeback to the big screen with a rather peculiar film, “Do not look up”, a Netflix original project where he shares credits with Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep, among other celebrities.

Yes OK, Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most sought-after leading men in Hollywood, he generally boasts a slender figure, especially if he will be touring the media for a project such as “Once upon a time in hollywood“Next to Brad Pitt, where both looked very handsome, today is the opposite but no less charming.

DiCaprio 47-year-old made a rare appearance on a well-known beach next to his girlfriend, the 24-year-old model Camila Morrone and without fear, showed herself naturally, breaking all the stereotypes of the most beautiful in cinema, but also empowering the men to love their body as it is. You can see the image here and here

Although it is generally women who are criticized for changes in their body such as wrinkles, gray hair and weight gain, today Leonardo Dicaprio He is the one who shuts mouths, squandering self-love without fear of what they will say.

The images of Leonardo DiCaprio in a beach suit and showing off his curves have gone around the world and men celebrate that one of the great celebrities is finally shown in a real and safe way.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his next projects, some far from the screen

Little is known about the following films by Leonardo Dicaprio, but that is not the only thing that the actor has on the agenda for the following months, as his work as an activist has made him travel the world raising awareness about climate change, the importance of protecting natural areas and animals in danger of extinction.

Even in Mexico, DiCaprio He has done his best to support various causes such as the conservation of the vaquita porpoise in the Gulf of California and more. Also, he has advocated for the rehabilitation of natural areas that have succumbed to immense fires such as those that occurred in the Amazon and Australia.

Your relationship with Camila morrone is another of the things that continues to attract attention, because although Leonardo Dicaprio He has shown a weakness for models younger than him, the courtship he maintains with the niece of the great Al Pacino suggests that he could settle down like George Clooney, the indomitable bachelor did years ago.

The extra pounds will not prevent DiCaprio remain charming, intelligent dedicated to causes that go beyond the cinema.