Leonardo DiCaprio and his 24-year-old girlfriend on the beach

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Camila morrone were captured while enjoying a romantic vacation in the middle of the heavenly St. Barth.

Images captivated thousands of fans, as both players were photographed in a bathing suit when they enjoyed the sea.

Since they started their relationship About five years ago, the famed Oscar-winning actor and model have tried to keep the details of their intimacy private.

So when they decide to take a break outside the comfort of their homes, trying to avoid being photographed. However, often not the case.

In the last hours, some postcards that have already been around the world have been revealed.

In these images could appreciate the actor of the international classic Titanic in the sea where the water was above the hip.

Leonardo was accompanied by Camila, who showed her love in a warm hug from behind.

The American actress, who appeared as part of the cast of Mickey and the Bear, wore her spectacular figure in a black bikini.

The model also showed off her curves left on a two-piece bathing suit whose bottom was tied with two cords on his hip while the top was like a piece of lingerie.

Another element that caught Camila Morrone’s attention was that during said walk with her sentimental partner she preferred not to wear makeup, at least that detail was appreciated in the images.

He also kept his long hair with no strings attached, so at times he dealt with a few strands in his face.

Seconds after the show of affection, Leonardo reacted with another gesture, as he loaded his girlfriend to kiss passionate, romantic scene from real life, with the landscape, softened the moment.

Camila and Leonardo decided to say goodbye to 2021 and ring in the New Year with a couple outings.

This time, the actors were accompanied by a small group of friends with whom they strolled through the waves of the sea up of a luxury yacht, it is said, it could be owned by billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli.