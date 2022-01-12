Leo DiCaprio’s impressive motor home: the shower alone cost 40 thousand euros

Leonardo Dicaprio does not walk around. Or if. In fact, when it comes to taking a ride, the renowned Hollywood star has, in his garage, a motorhome produced according to his needs to face long hours of recording. The actor bought this caravan for 1.3 million euros. It was designed exclusively for him by King Kong Production Vehicles, a specialized company in the sector.

The facade of the vehicle is light brown, without details that can attract attention; On the contrary, it is a classic design, which does well to go unnoticed and provide more privacy to the actor. It has an extension of 16 meters long, with four removable sliding exits, which allow you to expand the spaces if you want.

The actor’s motorhome is 16 meters long. Photo: King Kong Production Vehicles

But it is inside where all the luxuries are housed so that the protagonist of No mires arriban feels at home when he is working. Kitchen, two fireplaces, underfloor heating, an en-suite bedroom, and seven televisions are the highlights of this home on wheels. The whole design is composed by lacquered wood, golden details and marble and granite finishes, according to the choices of the actor.

The inside tour was conducted by King Kong owner David Rovsek, who revealed how DiCaprio lives outside of his traditional home. Such is the comfort enjoyed by the artist who began to use it when he went on vacation, on his getaways between nature and relaxation.

The living room has great comfort. Photo: King Kong Production Vehicles

As for the facilities, it includes a large living room with three large armchairs and in front of them there is a fireplace that provides comfort to the site and right there is one of the televisions that the motorhome has. Everything is illuminated with natural light coming in through the many windows located throughout the extension of the motorhome.

Wood was the material used for the entire interior of the caravan. Photo: King Kong Production Vehicles

The adjoining space is the kitchen, which is equipped with refrigerator, freezer, oven, a bar, extensive wooden furniture and a dining room. The separation of both environments is highlighted by a low ceiling with lights and a large mirror.

The room is decorated in pink and light tones. Photo: King Kong Production Vehicles

Then it leads to a sprawling master bedroom that sought to replicate a five-star hotel room. It has a double bed, a television and a large closet; on the ceiling the same detail of lights and mirror can be distinguished, which reflects the actor’s resting place.

In suite mode, there is the bathroom, which stands out for a large shower at an approximate cost of 40,000 euros, having various water outlets; It is also composed of walls made of artisan ceramics and set apart with a glass partition.

According to David Rovsek, it took two weeks to assemble the shower due to the high precision required by the exclusive and expensive design chosen by DiCaprio.