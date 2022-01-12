Leave acting? Angelina Jolie reveals she’s helping teens with their education

United States.- Angelina Jolie He is currently working with teenagers from all over the world to improve their education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The actress has been working together with the Program Maddox jolie, which is supervised by his older son Maddox jolie pitt, who is 20 years old.

On Sunday, the celebrity uploaded a post on her Instagram account that talked about her work and said that she loves seeing teenagers stand out. He also indicated that it is very practical with a student.

I have been working with Gitanjali Rao, an innovator and problem solver for fifteen years. “

And he added:

She is a leading light in promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics for children and youth around the world. Especially for girls, who are underrepresented in science, and particularly in ICT (Information and Communication Technologies), an area of ​​growth for future employment ”.

She also indicated that at the end of December of last year, the students of Samlot High School, which is an institution that is supported by her son’s foundation and she, contacted Gitanjali to get feedback on both of them.

The Maddox and Jolie Foundation works to alleviate extreme rural poverty, as well as protect the environment and conserve wildlife in rural areas of northeastern Cambodia.