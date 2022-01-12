Leather blazer, the star garment of 2022

With a style less rocker And moving away from punk, this is a jacket with average length (at the height of the hips, approximately). The lapels are crossed by drawing a vee on the neckline, and usually join in a button at the waist. His cut it’s more minimalist than in the case of the ‘biker’, although both share the skin effect.

The details vary depending on the design of each brand. Some include belt and others not, they can be found pockets false or hidden, different endings in the fists and one varied range of colors. It also adopts different formats: blazer, overshirt, saharan or short trench coat. If we want a more casual style, the over-shirt version is the most suitable. In the case of opting for a informal look we can choose the saharan jacket.

Whatever the final design, this type of garment stands out for its versatility, being perfect for both day and night. An idea on how to combine them are a ‘total look leather’, with leather effect pants and a white shirt or T-shirt, for example.

Is iconic piece is part of the Fashion’s history since it was the Official jacket of the 90s red carpet. We have been able to see celebrities the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Claire Danes, Reese Witherspoon, Winona Ryder and Julia Roberts taking her on more than one occasion, and on the big screen he has characterized to protagonists as mythical as controversial, as is the case of Brad Pitt in Fight Club with a red leather blazer, or Nicolas Cage in Wild Heart with snake print.

Scene from ‘Wild Heart’ where Nicolas Cage wears a snake print blazer.

History together with fashion have allowed typically male patterns like those of the tailor jacket I know convert in usual clothes of the feminine wardrobes, and vice versa. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt proved it, This garment, like any other, does not understand gender. Fashion does not understand ages either, since the style is transmitted from generation to generation, as the models, mother and daughter, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber have shown on more than one occasion.

If quality is not our priority and we seek this garment at a low price, At present we can find it in most shops in fast fashion or fast fashion, as in the Inditex chain, that the offer for € 29.99 in several of its stores such as Bershka, Pull & Bear and Zara, in synthetic leather and black color.

If we seek variety and quality in this basic reimagined, to make it one of the garments of our closet ground, we must go to brands such as Guess or Pepe Jeans, where they use 100% leather and the prices fluctuate between € 200 and € 300 per garment.