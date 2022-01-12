La Jornada – Revocation reaches minimum support threshold in 17 states: INE

Mexico City. According to the latest report of the National Electoral Institute (INE) on the validation of signatures to promote the exercise of the revocation of mandate, as of January 10, one of the two requirements was previously met for it to be appropriate, since it was met the minimum threshold of support in the 17 of the 32 entities established by the legislation.

Similarly, the two million signatures validated in a preliminary way have already been exceeded, since two million 14 thousand 349 (73.03 percent) of the three percent of the nominal list required by law to carry out the revocation of mandate were reached.

743 thousand 878 signatures would be missing for the organization of this exercise to be mandatory to complete the minimum threshold of two million 758 thousand 227.

📊 Check the preliminary progress of the supports for the #RevocationOfMandato, cut to 10 / JAN. https://t.co/9zwta5ytTW pic.twitter.com/4HMLaWi2d5 – @INEMexico (@INEMexico) January 11, 2022

In a press conference held in one of the three headquarters where the INE reviews the signatures delivered on paper, the director of the Federal Register of Voters, René Miranda, announced that they are “working at forced marches” for the verification of signatures in paper, for which 480 public servants work. With an express question, he said that in principle the objective will be to validate up to 3.5 million signatures, which would greatly exceed the minimum goal set in the legislation.

Miranda announced that it will be next week when the INE will carry out a survey among the validated firms in order to verify with citizens whether they actually supported this exercise. He explained that based on previous experiences in the granting of signatures, this provision was incorporated into the guidelines that even when it was appealed by a political force, it was validated by the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power.

The report as of January 10 of the progress in the review of the signatures of the 17 states that have already reached the minimum threshold required by law are: Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.