La Jornada – INE: first requirement of signatures for revocation was met

Mexico City. The report of the National Electoral Institute (INE) of the verification of signatures to promote the revocation of the mandate to January 10 confirms the fulfillment of the first requirement for its realization since 17 entities have already reached the threshold of 3 percent of citizen support in their nominal lists, with which the territorial dispersion required by law was specified. Likewise, the 2 million validated signatures have already been surpassed, so that only 743,878 support remains to make the exercise mandatory.

The report indicates that 2 million 14 thousand 349 signatures of the 2 million 758 thousand 227 required by law (equivalent to 3 percent of the national nominal list) have been preliminarily validated. This represents an advance of 73.03 percent with respect to what is stipulated in the law, although the director of the Federal Register of Voters, René Miranda, said that the advances in the capture of paper support reports that there are already 3 million signatures ready to certify them, so he estimated that next Monday the goal of verified signatures would be reached to validate the performance of the exercise.

Miranda pointed out that 480 servers work in three RFE headquarters working at “forced marches” to speed up the verification, pointing out that in his case up to 3.5 percent of the signatures would be validated to guarantee that there is the necessary support for the revocation of the mandate. In this context, to an express question about the report of 500 thousand signatures with inconsistencies, he explained that the vast majority is due to the lack of one of the required data and only 20 thousand cases of signatures of deceased people or without their rights have been detected. current politicians, a figure that is not to worry.

The report as of January 10 of the progress in the review of the signatures of the 17 states that have already reached the minimum threshold required by law are: Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

The official explained that by provision of the guidelines for the revocation of the mandate, starting next week a sampling will be carried out with home visits to corroborate that the validated signatures have been effectively granted by the citizens.