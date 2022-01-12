La Jornada – Conacyt announces the opening of the call to study medical specialties in Cuba

The National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) announced the opening of the Conacyt Scholarships-Medical Specialties in Cuba 2021-2022, third period, through which support will be granted to health professionals of Mexican nationality who wish to study medical specialties in Cuba in the full-time modality.

Candidates must have a degree, professional medical certificate and have accredited the XLV National Examination for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM) 2021. Before integrating the academic and administrative documents into the Conacyt scholarship application file, they must complete the legalization process before one of the consulates of the Cuban embassy in Mexico.

Scholarships awarded through Conacyt’s Graduate and Quality Support Scholarship program will be assigned based on the score obtained by applicants in the ENARM certificate and are subject to budget sufficiency.

Applications will be received until January 17

The reception of applications for the call began last Monday and will remain open until January 17 at 11:59 p.m. Central Mexico time. The results will be published as of February 3 next.

The face-to-face study programs offered by the Republic of Cuba correspond to the following 13 medical specialties: Pathological Anatomy; Hygiene and Epidemiology; Intensive and Emergency Medicine; Ophthalmology and Clinical Pathology (Clinical Laboratory); General Surgery; Medical Genetics; Geriatrics; Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine; Internal Medicine; Pneumology; Psychiatry, and Traumatology and Orthopedics.