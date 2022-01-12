Kristen Stewart no nomination for the SAG Awards 2022 heading to the Oscar

Kristen Stewart is the one in charge of giving life to Lady di in Spencer, movie exploring the side sensitive and rebellious of a princess who face british royalty so she can be herself. Although his performance has been critically acclaimed and has garnered ovations at film festivals, the actress was not nominated for the SBelieve Actors Guild Awards 2022, which has sparked controversy in social networks, since it was one of the favorites to win the Oscar this year.

This Wednesday the list of nominees for the 28th edition of the prizes of Screen Actors Guild of Hollywood. Although several of the contenders for the main categories were already sung, there were also big surprises, such as the mentions to The Squid Game and the lack of recognition of Kristen Stewart.

Kristen Stewart is one of the strong contenders to win the Oscar in 2022, but the outlook does not look good for the actress after not having been nominated for the SAG Awards, a situation that has generated annoyance among Internet users who accuse the union of belittling and ignoring her acting in Spencer.

And it is that most, if not all, Oscar winners have appeared at the SAG Awards, either by taking the statuette or just with a nomination. While Stewart was left out, Nicole Kidman it was considered in the category of Best Actress.

It is worth mentioning that the actress did not manage to take the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Movie on January 9. The winner was nothing less than Nicole kidman for his role in the movie Being the Ricardos, directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Kristen Stewart, the Oscar 'favorite', is ignored by the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild and is not among the nominees for the Oscars. ALL winners of the gold statuette have been featured here (award or nomination only). ALL.

Who were nominated for the SAG Awards 2022?

For the award to Best actress compete Lady Gaga for House of gucci, Jessica chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyes, Olivia colman for The lost girl, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos Y Jennifer hudson for Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story.

While the candidates for Best Supporting Actress are Ariana DeBose for Love without barriers, Kirsten Dunst for The power of the dog, Caitriona Balfe for Belfast, Cate blanchett for The alley of lost souls and Ruth Negga for Chiaroscuro.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on an Instagram Live. Although they became known virtually due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, they represented one of the most significant mornings in an awards season largely extinguished by the pandemic.

