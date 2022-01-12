Kris Jenner, sued for sexual assault, will resolve her case privately

Kris jenner, mom of Kim kardashian, is not having a very good time. After her ex-bodyguard sued her for sexual assault in 2020, the ‘momager’ and her former worker will solve this case in private.

According to the man, the businesswoman touched his crotch and also sexually harassed him, but seeing that he did not cooperate with her intentions, she fired him.

While Jenner was driving his Bentley, he made comments to McWilliams of a sexual nature and very flirtatious, assures the legal part of the plaintiff. “Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside of McWilliams’ upper left thigh and groin area in an overtly sexually offensive manner.”

According to “Daily Mail”, Kris jenner, 66, is willing to strike a ‘secret’ deal with Marc McWilliams. Los Angeles Superior Court judge Armen Tamzarian gave up to a year for the defendant and the alleged victim to agree and hire a private judge to help them resolve that case.

The same outlet revealed that neither Jenner nor McWilliams were present at the hearing. He is 45 years old and is a former rapper who became a security guard for the Kardashian leader, whom he sued for the first time in 2020 for $ 3 million.

Kris Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble, 41, since 2014.