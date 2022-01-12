Kirby and the forgotten land confirms local cooperative with Bandana Waddle Dee – Nintenderos

Nintendo Europe just confirmed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will have local co-op to play with a friend that is close to us. The first player will control Kirby, while the second player will be able to bring the cute Bandana Waddle Dee, one of the most iconic characters in the franchise that, it seems, will have quite a lot of importance in this title.

We leave you with the ad tweet From the local cooperative of Kirby and the Forgotten Land:

Need a helping hand? Grab a friend and take on the Beast Pack together in local co-op as #Kirby and the spear-wielding Bandana Waddle Dee! pic.twitter.com/Q0ZQ91kYVd – Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 12, 2022

Kirby’s next adventure for Nintendo Switch makes the leap to 3D! In this new installment, players will be able to move freely through 3D areas using Kirby’s well-known copy abilities. What awaits our rosy protagonist in a mysterious environment full of abandoned structures of an ancient civilization?

We remind you that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will go on sale this March 25, in the case of the game that will start the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the pink ball. It is expected that throughout the year there will be all kinds of events related to Kirby and that, in addition, we will obtain more information about this game until its release, So stay tuned!

