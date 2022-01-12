Kim Kardashian sued for crypto scam

The celebrity Kim Kardashian has been under scrutiny from authorities for months for a possible cryptocurrency scam. Now, Kardashian is facing a lawsuit for acting as an accessory in a scam related to an alternative currency called EthereumMax (EMAX).

Next to the influencer, who has 250 million followers on Instagram, other celebrities such as boxer Floyd Mayweather and basketball star Paul Pierce have also been sued.

The currency in question was allegedly based on the Ethereum network, one of the top five in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. According to reports, with this coin its creators, as well as those in charge of promoting it, made a significant sum of money, but many of its investors lost everything after collapsing, after an intentional rise.

And it is that as can be read in the lawsuit, the alleged scam could be carried out thanks to the support of Kardashian, Mayweather and Pierce, who were paid to promote the token. The plaintiffs claim that the celebrities, as well as the supporting entities and the creators of the coin themselves, caused an artificial rise in its value to obtain benefits.

“Following the launch of EMAX and the defendants’ promotional activities in May 2021, the trading volume and price of it increased. As of May 30, EMAX already had a transaction volume of more than $ 100 million, up 632 percent in just two weeks, ”they say in the lawsuit.

In a post on the Financial Conduction Authority website, its director Charles Randall said Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post promoting EMAX was the financial ad with the largest audience reach in history.

