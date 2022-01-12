On January 4, Tristan Thompson decided to apologize to his ex-partner Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares a daughter, after a paternity test confirmed that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, with whom he was unfaithful to the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In his message, the Sacramento Kings player specifically acknowledged the pain he has caused his ex. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not aligned with the way I see you. “, wrote.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I am so sorry ”, Thompson added.

Khloe Kardashian appreciates Tristan Thompson’s apology after infidelity

Despite not responding publicly to Thompson’s apology, Khloe has decided to keep things quiet for the well-being of her daughter, True, whom he shares with the athlete.

A source told Page Six that Khloé privately let Tristan know that she appreciated the message. “She is taking the right path, and while she will never ever get back to him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to True, and for him to be a big part of her daughter’s life.”the source said.

“She is a great mom and wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad… So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight Tristan or block him from the family“added the source close to the socialite.

Khloé was seen Monday for the first time in public since Thompson admitted to having a child with Nichols. He was seen picking up his 3-year-old daughter True from a dance class in Los Angeles.

In June of last year, Khloé parted ways with Thompson. after Sydney’s model Chase claimed to have had sex with him while he was still dating Khloé, which he flatly denied. Several reports also pointed out that Thompson had already cheated on Khloé with Jordyn Woods, a friend of Kylie Jenner.