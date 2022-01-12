The Kardashian sisters model, Kendall Jenner shows off a cute outfit from the famous luxury brand Michael kors, like a whole elegant woman poses for the fashion designer’s new campaign.

Kendall Jenner has become the favorite of several brands, now it is Michael Kors who chooses her to publicize his start of the year campaign, and Kim’s sister Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t look more spectacular.

The outfit of an elegant woman is worn by Kenny, as her friends say affectionately, a two-color two-piece set in black and white highlights the beauty of the supermodel, it is a mini shorts and a long-sleeved crop top.

An inspiration is the image that Kendall Nicole Jenner shares on social networks, proud of her work as model, the also American businesswoman poses with a white bag full of red roses.

The black and white plaid set It is the most elegant and to give it that special touch, Kylie Jenner’s sister wears the lips in red color and a much more natural makeup, plus a perfectly styled hairstyle with a low bun.

Kendall Jenner shows off Michael Kors outfit like an elegant woman. Photo: Special



Kendall Jenner starred in a controversy over a revealing asymmetrical dress she wore for the wedding of her friend Lauren Perez, a piece in black with large openings on the front that exposed her chest and abdomen.

In one of the bride’s posts, Kendall Jenner was criticized for wearing such a tight dress at a wedding, however she came to her own defense by saying that she asked her before wearing it. permission to the newlywed.

Of course Lauren Perez herself also defended her best friend by saying that Kris Jenner and Caitlyn’s daughter looked spectacular that day and loved her outfitOf course everything was clarified and the only offended were the Internet users.

