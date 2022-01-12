Kendall Jenner defends her most criticized dress

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is once again in the eye of the hurricane. This time for a scandalous dress that the socialite and model Kendall Jenner chose to celebrate the wedding of one of her best friends and influencer Lauren Pérez, held in the city of Miami.

The celebration took place in November 2021 with the attendance of several celebrities, including Bella Hadid and the youngest of the Kardashians. The businesswoman, who is also a businesswoman, chose a minidress from the Spring collection of the Mônot firm with which she exposed a large part of her abdomen and torso. Her bust and the rest of her body were covered only with tiny triangular lapels.

Such was the stir the outfit caused that even Vogue published an opinion on the outfit, calling it “a technical feat in exposing the skin”, with the triangulated cutouts arranged to highlight the toned abdomen of the top model.

The design was criticized on social media, among those who considered it inappropriate and even disrespectful for the elegant wedding reception, where Hailey Bieber also attended. All the controversy resurfaced when Lauren Pérez shared some memories of her ceremony, including the party where Kendall Jenner wore the suit.

“Inappropriate dress at a wedding” was one of the comments left for Jenner whom others accused of being blatantly disrespectful and seeking to attract attention, even overshadowing her friend Lauren on her wedding day. Others had a different opinion and even supported the model: “If the bride herself does not care, why do you care, relax.”

The influencer must have come to the defense of her friend who, in her opinion, looked shocking. But socialite Jenner was not silent and also commented on the post. “Obviously I also asked for your approval in advance. We love a wedding on the beach, “he said jokingly about the bride’s opinion and dismissing the criticism of her dress. Since then, comments on the post have been disabled, Vanity Fair also noted.

At the wedding held on the beach in Miami Beach, the bride chose a more traditional outfit considering that it was a Jewish ceremony. Perez wore a Vera Wang signature lace sleeveless strapless gown before switching to the reception in a short, off-the-shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood.

The youngest of the Kardashians fully enjoyed a successful 2021 where she ventured into her role as a businesswoman with the launch of her own tequila brand, 818. In her social networks, she not only took advantage of the December celebrations to promote the drink, but to show off the extravagant and romantic vacations with his partner, the basketball player Devin Brocker.