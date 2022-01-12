Keanu Reeves didn’t donate most of his salary from the Matrix, but he’s still the kindest man in Hollywood

ORn fateful day in March 2019, Keanu Reeves boarded a flight from San Francisco to Burbank, a city in Los Angeles County and home to three major movie studios. The flight had to be diverted to Bakersfield due to a mechanical problem. Once on the ground, Reeves and a small group of his flight companions decided to take a van to their final destination, rather than wait for another flight.

That road trip was captured in a series of now-viral videos. Reeves is seen with his fellow travelers, his tall frame crammed into the back of a generic pickup truck, his demeanor both cheerful and calm. He reads them facts about Bakersfield: Did you know that its population is around 380,000, which makes it the ninth most populous city in California? Play music originating from Bakersfield, a country subgenre, on your phone. Talk about trivial topics. By the end of the trip, the passengers in the van appear to have established a genuine relationship with each other. There are effusive goodbyes, friendly handshakes.

This happy outcome is interesting in itself: It’s not every day that a group of strangers display pleasant behavior in the face of the tedious complications of air travel, but Reeves’s presence makes the video downright unnerving. Here is the internationally famous star of the franchises of Matrix, John wick Y Bill & ted, trapped at Meadows Field airport against her own will. Not only does he put on a brave face, but his ability to connect with his fellow tragedians is totally out of date with the concept of a Hollywood star.

The airport video is a small example of a growing library of Internet content that documents Reeves’ kindness. If you search for “Keanu Reeves, kind guy,” you’ll find a wealth of articles highlighting his good deeds over the years. There are stories of Reeves going out of his way to sign autographs for fans. There’s the famous clip, with 38 million views on YouTube, of Reeves giving up his seat on the subway to a passenger carrying a large bag. There was a time when the internet called Reeves a “respectful king” after noticing a series of photos in which the actor, when posing with women on various red carpets, left his hand hovering over their waists and arms instead of touching them.

Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski and Keanu Reeves at a screening of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California (Steve Jennings / Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves with his sisters Kim Reeves (left) and Karina Miller (right) at the premiere of ‘The Matrix’ on March 24, 1999 in Westwood, California (Getty Images / Brenda Chase / Online USA, Inc)

Reeves’ generosity goes beyond small gestures: in 2009, the actor declared for Ladies Home Journal He has a private foundation that “helps support a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” but unlike many wealthy philanthropists, he does not want his name to be publicly associated with the foundation. In the 1990s, she supported her sister Kim after she was diagnosed with cancer. “Keanu helped me a lot during my illness,” she commented for the Australian magazine Woman’s day in 1999. “When the pain got really bad, he would sit with me, hold my hand and prevent the ‘bad man’ from making me dance. He supported me and comforted me all the time, even when I was away ”.

Such stories are the reason why, when a previously deleted note recently claimed that Reeves had donated 70 percent of his proceeds from the film Matrix original for cancer research, the internet did not question it. But the actor’s publicist denied the rumor and told Newsweek: “The story is not true, Keanu Reeves did not donate 70 percent of his salary to charity.” Reeves’ publicist also confirmed to The Independent that the claim was not true, even as it continued to be posted online.

It says something about Reeves’ special position in the hearts of the public that people were so willing to believe the statement was true. Donating a large chunk of his salary seemed like a very Keanu thing to do.

The rumor gained traction shortly after the release of The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the franchise Matrix, on December 22nd, and this started a new episode in the Keanu Reeves revival that we have experienced over the years. Reeves’ good behavior has been known for a while, but it became especially noticeable after the #MeToo movement gained momentum in October 2017. At a time when it seemed like every day brought new reports of terrible male behavior in Hollywood. , Reeves’s thoughtfulness stood out.

Perhaps it was even more fascinating when you consider that little was known, and still is, about Reeves’ personal life. The fragments that we know suggest an unimaginable loss, the kind that would shape a person’s way of looking at life lastingly. In September 1999, the son of Reeves and his then partner, Jennifer Syme, was stillborn; In April 2001, Syme was killed in a car accident. Reeves’ childhood does not appear to have been entirely uneventful: His father was jailed for drug offenses, and his family moved frequently.

Keanu Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant on November 2, 2019 at an event in Los Angeles (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for LACMA)

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving at the premiere of ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ on May 7, 2003 in Los Angeles (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves and his sister, producer Karina Miller, at a special screening of ‘Semper Fi’, produced by Miller, in Hollywood on September 24, 2019 (FREDERIC J BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

In 2010, 11 years after Reeves’ debut in Matrix, a photo of the actor sitting on a public bench, where he looks thoughtful while eating a sandwich, went viral. “Sad keanu”, As it was named, remains one of the most recognizable memes on social media. The image was a convenient receptacle for anyone seeking to project their own pain. Reeves himself recently demystified the photo a bit, when he confessed to Stephen Colbert that he was simply “eating a sandwich” when it was taken. “I was thinking,” he said. “Various things were happening to me. I was hungry”.

Still yeah Sad keanu It proved something, is that Reeves is the kind of celebrity that people immediately empathized with. Behind the popularity of Sad keanu As a meme, there seemed to be a widely shared desire to wrap the actor in a comforting hug.

May 2019 cemented Reeves’ status as the soul mate of the internet (as a magazine article put it Time at that moment). In that month the third film of John wick, where Reeves reprized the title role. Also in May 2019, it was launched Always be my maybe, a Netflix movie starring comedian Ali Wong and Reeves, who plays an exaggerated version of himself. Reeves’ performance was an unexpected gift, self-conscious in a hilarious way. The renewed wave of affection for Reeves led to The New Yorker to declare in June of that year that Reeves “is too good for this world,” an assessment that remains true to this day.

There may be something unpleasant about our tendency to praise celebrities who perform the smallest acts of kindness or exhibit the slightest hint of decency. But there is an undeniable sincerity behind every anecdote that documents Reeves’ kindness. Yes, we pay more attention to him because he is famous, but the kind of kindness and generosity that he apparently exhibits would be admirable in anyone, regardless of his level of fame. We’d probably all want to be more like Keanu Reeves, even if Keanu Reeves wasn’t, well, Keanu Reeves. He seems like a nice guy, not just by Hollywood standards, but by human standards in general.

Keanu Reeves at the premiere for ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ on May 7, 2003 in Los Angeles, California (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves at the 75th Academy Awards on March 23, 2003 in Hollywood, California (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a photo shoot for ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2003 (FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP via Getty Images)

If you Google Keanu Reeves’ good deeds, you’ll find a long list of upstanding anecdotes, as well as occasional stories that are so surprisingly compelling they seem like they were made up by some fan, rather than something that happened in real life. For example this, taken from a semblance of Esquire November 2021: “A year or so” after the launch of Speed ​​in 1994, we are told, Reeves was hanging out with his co-star Sandra Bullock. Champagne and truffles “came up” in the conversation, and Bullock told Reeves that he had never tried them.

“A few days later”, according to Esquire, which quoted Bullock herself, Reeves showed up at her apartment “with flowers, champagne and truffles.” “He said, ‘I thought you might want to try champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,'” he reported. Esquire. “She sat on the sofa. Bullock poured some champagne and they opened the truffles. Keanu spread his hands, without saying a word, and Bullock painted his nails black, just like hers. ” Reeves and Bullock never had a romantic relationship, but they have maintained a lasting friendship. “The more time passes, the more I marvel at how human he is,” stated Bullock for the magazine. “Could I have said that if he broke up with me and made me mad? Probably not”.

It helps, of course, that Reeves himself has a history of reacting with nothing but embarrassment whenever an interviewer brings up his reputation as the best human being in the world. Tinseltown. When asked to share bits of wisdom, he is usually reluctant, as if unsure he has something of value to contribute, although he usually tries to please, and when he does, he succeeds perfectly, adding depth. even to late-night television interviews.

“How does Keanu Reeves deal with anxiety?” Stephen Colbert asked him in December 2021. Reeves took a few seconds to think, as if gauging the enormity of the question, then let out a long breath. “Breathe,” he replied. “Try to find out why you are afraid, what does that mean. Just try to be, and don’t let what you fear define the present you hope to be in when you go to do what you fear. ” The audience applauded, but Reeves, apparently self-conscious, hid his face behind his hands and added: “Or not. Just be afraid and hang on! ”

It was a gospel that only the soul mate of the internet could have spread, and perhaps these are the words we most needed to hear heading into 2022. Perhaps this is how we will save next year and beyond. Maybe the world would do a lot better if we all tried to be more like Keanu Reeves.

Reeves would probably not accept this statement and respond with a humble shrug and an embarrassed look. In 2017, during the promotion of John wick 2, a journalist asked him if he had a set of rules for living his life. “I do not answer. “I don’t have the … something like ‘This is it.’ I have the basics, you know? Try not to lie, try to be nice and all that good stuff. I do it well. But I don’t do it great. “

That’s the Reeves version. On that last point, the internet still disagrees.