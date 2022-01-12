Keanu Reeves confirmed that he has met with the president of Marvel Studios: “We have to find something.”

Probably during the last few years they have come across more than one rumor about an alleged role for Keanu reeves in the MCU. But although so far nothing has materialized, recently the actor himself reaffirmed that he could eventually join that franchise.

In an interview with the Comicbook portal about the premiere of The Matrix 4, Reeves was asked if he indeed knew the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and if he had a character in mind that he would like to play in the MCU.

More about Marvel studios

“We still haven’t (found) a character”, Reeves said. “We met, and (Kevin Feige) is a great cat. Yes. But no, we have nothing, we have to find something ”.

In 2019, the president of Marvel Studios himself, Kevin Feige, said that he spoke with the Neo interpreter about each project that they carried out in that Disney division. Thus, although nothing has been specified yet, the possibility of Reeves having a role in that superhero franchise is still present considering that some time ago the actor had said that “it would be an honor” to be part of those productions and that until now Wanrer Bros has not I would have accepted their requests to return as Constantine.