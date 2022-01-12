Katy Perry presents her latest video, dancing and with long black hair again | Music | Entertainment

The song is a collaboration with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso. The song premiered on December 29; the video was only released on Monday.

Katy Perry says he delivers “everything” his fans have been asking for in his latest music video.

The Pop star, 37, released the video for his new single with DJ Alesso, When i’m gone, Monday night. In true Perry fashion, the audiovisual features some impressive costumes and dance moves. “You know, I think it’s time to give them everything they want,” she proclaims at the beginning of the video, which opens with her inside a phone booth talking to an unidentified person.

As his song begins to play in the background, Perry drops the phone before exiting the booth and entering a factory accompanied by a robot dog.

Perry then changes into a classy look in a brown minidress and white boots, with her signature dark hair cascading down her back. As he is joined by a group of dancers, he sings: “I thought it would be easy / easy to forget. / Let go of memories. / Now your bed is empty ”.

Then joins him Alesso, who collaborated on the track. The Swedish producer introduces himself in the middle of the video when he makes a dramatic entrance into the factory and also appears in some scenes with Perry.

The artist of Fireworks He premiered his latest video during the College Football Playoff National Championship this Monday, where the Georgia Bulldogs were crowned college football champions. During halftime, viewers were able to watch the premiere When i’m gone, marking the first time ESPN Share a music video during a live broadcast.

“When it comes to my music videos, we all know that I like to push boundaries and myself, creating unique opportunities for my fans to see,” Perry said in a press release. “ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to present a global music video within a live event on ESPN It was a perfect and natural combination, ”he added.

When i’m gone follows the release of Perry’s latest album, Smile, in August 2020. His new pop single has proven to be a success, with more than 10 million views on Spotify since its launch.

Perry also recently debuted his residency at Las Vegas, titled Play, which opened at the end of December in Resorts World. He has scheduled 16 shows, until March.