Katy Perry and Alesso don’t disappoint with ‘When I’m Gone’ video

As we already announced, Katy Perry he was back at the end of the year with his new song ‘When I’m Gone ‘, in collaboration with the Swedish dj, Alesso. And apparently we were not wrong, since it has become the soundtrack of millions of its fans.

This is a song reminiscent of that dance spirit with which the Californian surprised her fans on her new album ‘Witness’. An example of his admiration for this sound, we can see it reflected in songs like the remix of ‘Resilent’ or in ‘Electric’.

The artist and the dj have shared the music video with their followers, and as expected, this was not just any premiere. This took place on January 10 at the National College Football Playoffs Championship.

This begins with Katy in a phone booth where she seems to be talking to the dj, to whom she says: “I think it’s time to give them what they want”. They then move to a power plant that appears to be taking control. Katy appears with a group of dancers, they do not stop dancing in what seems like a common point in the center.

While Alesso, which superhero seems to be able to control the electricity in his hands, a sequence that could refer to control your own talent to create world hits, who knows. This great theme was the way in which the two artists said goodbye to 2021, where Katy talks about memories and how all those who are part of our lives at some point, never end up leaving our minds.

Again, after many years of experience and professional career, Katy Perry proves once again the musical versatility it has. It may surprise you with a ballad, something more rooted in the pop style or a dance theme, who knows what it will surprise us with next time.